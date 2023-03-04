TRAVERSE CITY — The Lower Boardman River Unified Plan has its first substantial project proposal.
The Lower Boardman Riverwalk project included proposed construction costs for nine different phases — with different construction estimates totaling more than $63.5 million. More accurate estimates would come later in the process.
Downtown Development Authority CEO Jean Derenzy said the “transformational project” won’t be done at all once, but started a conversation about which phases would be tackled first during a study session on Friday. She mentioned potential cost savings when pairing some together, especially where they would overlap with other planned work, such as Lot B, the current site of the Sara Hardy Farmers Market.
DDA Vice Chair Scott Hardy stressed the importance of the phases of the riverwalk project having “a stand-alone component” so as not to create “a bridge to nowhere” from one completed phase to another that is not.
DDA board member Michael Brodsky echoed Hardy, saying that he could see work on the riverwalk in the alleys along the 100 and 200 block of E. Front Street done in the first phase, followed by work on the north side of the Lower Boardman before any pedestrian bridges over it.
Derenzy talked about businesses in those two blocks turning to face the Boardman as opposed to backing into it. DDA board Treasurer and downtown business owner Jeff Joubran said it may not be economically viable for his peers along this stretch to do so.
Construction of a proposed west-end parking deck took up an hour of the 90-minute meeting on its construction on Lot P on West State Street and its impact on parking throughout the city, especially when some lots may be lost to proposed developments.
DDA Board Chair Gabe Schneider and several other board members said a multi-level parking structure will create a “maximum utilization of space and land that we have” available, while also transitioning public service lots to more valuable uses.
When making the RFP for engineering and construction costs for both the parking deck and projects along the 100 and 200 blocks of East Front Street on either side of the Boardman River, the DDA talked about having options within each. With both projects, the DDA board would like to see more of the costs and logistics to a third parking structure and the riverwalk phases before moving forward with the process.
The DDA board is expected to take formal action at its March 17 regular meeting asking the City Commission to issue requests for proposals for both a third parking structure in the city as well as several projects along the Lower Boardman River.
