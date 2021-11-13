WASHINGTON D.C. — Michigan will receive more than $4 million in federal funding to support the state’s specialty crop growers. U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Chairwoman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry said this week.
Specialty crop growers produce fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, hops, nursery plants and flowers.
“Michigan leads the nation in the production of many fruits and vegetables and is second in diversity of our crops only to California,” Stabenow said in a release.
“Our fruits, vegetables and nursery crops are not only a source of great pride — they are critical to our state’s economy. This new support is a big win for Michigan agriculture,” she said.
The grants focus on marketing, training, certifications, food safety, pest control and plant health for specialty crops.
The federal Farm Bill historically focused on traditional commodity crops. In 2008, Stabenow authored the first-ever fruits and vegetables section to provide support for specialty crops.
“We are very excited that the Michigan Cherry Committee’s 2021 SCBG Application “Branding Montmorency Tart Cherries with a Geographical Indication (GI): Legal and Consumer Research and Development” was awarded funding,” said Julie Gordon, Executive Director of Michigan Cherry Committee.
The cherry branding project garnered $89,000 in federal funds.
“These grants are a win-win for our farmers, producers, distributors and consumers as we look to increase access to Pure Michigan food and agriculture,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in the release.
The Specialty Crop Block Grants are the most important slice of the Farm Bill to Michigan’s vegetable industry, according to Greg Bird, Executive Director of Michigan Vegetable Council.
The programs supported by the federal grants help strengthen local and statewide distribution channels, Gary McDowell, Director, Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said in the release, giving Michigan’s specialty crop farmers access to more markets.
