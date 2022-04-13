TRAVERSE CITY — 4Front Credit Union will add three new branches in the first quarter of 2023.
Headquartered in Traverse City, 4Front Credit Union will open three new branches on the west side of the state, according to a release. 4Front Credit Union currently has 15 branch locations in northern Michigan.
The three new branches will be in Muskegon (281 Seminole Road), Holland (177 N. River Ave.) and Zeeland (9581 Riley St.).
All of these properties are existing buildings that previously were home to other financial institutions. The buildings are scheduled for renovations “to reflect 4Front’s current branch of the future member experience,” according to a release.
“We refer to them as the branches of the future because they will feature our VideoTeller system not only in the drive-thru lanes, but also inside the branches,” 4Front Credit Union CEO Andy Kempf said in the release. “Member-facing technology has always been a top priority for 4Front as we continuously strive to provide a convenient and personalized member experience.”
On-site staff will assist members with needs beyond its VideoTeller.
“Not only are we able to provide superior financial services to our members, whether it be in person or on screen, we also take great pride in helping the communities they live, work, and worship in,” Kempf said in the release.
4Front Credit Union will begin recruiting employees for these three new branches in the third quarter of 2022, the release said. More information and open positions will be posted at www.4frontcu.com/careers.
4Front Credit Union has more than 95,000 members in Michigan, according to the release.
