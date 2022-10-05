LANSING — 20Fathoms received a big boost from the state of Michigan.
The tech startup incubator and coworking space in Traverse City received a $50,000 Business Incubator Program Gateway Representative grant from the Michigan Strategic Fund last week. The fund is a partnership between the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and the office of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
“By awarding 20Fathoms with this funding, the State of Michigan has recognized not only the expertise and high-quality of startup support that we provide at 20Fathoms, but the considerable growth in the number of technology-based startups in northern Lower Michigan,” 20Fathoms Executive Director Eric Roberts said in a release announcing the grant.
The funding will be used to support technology startups in the region by “connecting them to valuable resources provided by the MEDC in Lansing and throughout the state ... (including) increased access to capital and facilitation of specialty funding programs like the Business Accelerator Fund,” according to a release from 20Fathoms.
In announcing the award, the MEDC said 20Fathoms is “a critical organization in (the) northern Lower Peninsula because “the closest traditional SmartZone for tech startups in the region is approximately 125 miles away,” according to the MEDC release.
More information on 20Fathoms, which was founded in 2018, is available at https://20fathoms.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.