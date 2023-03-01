TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan has a number of meetings and mentors to help entrepreneurs turn ideas into action.
Traverse City’s SCORE chapter, TCNewTech, the Small Business Development Center and 20Fathoms offer monthly workshops to not only create exposure for innovation, but also to facilitate growth.
Venture North, SCORE, Northwestern Michigan College and other organizations provide consultation, mentorship and networking opportunities to transform dreams into reality.
A new partnership between 20Fathoms and NMC will essentially aim to provide both.
Registration is now open at https://20fathoms.org/startup-incubator/business-essentials-course/ for a virtual 9-week Business Essentials course. Application deadline is March 17.
20Fathoms Marketing Director Keri Amlotte said Business Essentials will be another tool for regional technology-based companies. Offering a series of inclusive workshops is part of the new approach.
“It’s different because it’s something for very early stage entrepreneurs,” Amlotte said. “It’s for people that have an idea on how to start a business, they’re really excited and they call us up and say ‘I don’t know where to start.’
“It’s great to have an idea, but you may need the education and resources to turn into a successful business.”
Business Essentials is open to individuals in Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties.
The course costs $299 per person and scholarships are available. The release announcing Business Essentials said support from Hagerty and 20Fathoms helped lower the price for the course.
Scholarships are available for “those typically underrepresented in tech entrepreneurship including women, Native Americans, BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, veterans and individuals with disabilities,” according to a release. “Additional needs-based support may be available for those with tech-based business ideas who face financial and other barriers to attending this course such as computer or internet access, childcare and transportation.”
Business Essentials is designed for technology-based businesses, but “all aspiring entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply and will be considered,” according to the release announcing the launch of the class.
Business Essentials is designed for those who have never launched a business and will tackle subjects like how to make money, marketing, viability, local resources, access to funding, customer discovery and other partnerships.
The course is also for more experienced entrepreneurs who want to review business planning basics.
Amlotte said Business Essentials will have guest speakers every week.
Most of the virtual classes will be held Wednesdays from 6:30-8:30 p.m. There will be optional in-person networking events during the nine weeks.
“It’s primarily virtual,” Amlotte said. “We intentionally designed it that way for busy business people and parents. They can just log in from home. It also makes it easier for people to access from all across the region. They don’t have to drive in to Traverse City and sit in a classroom.
“Plus so many entrepreneurs work a full-time job.”
When Amlotte was developing the concept of Business Essentials, she quickly found a development partner with NMC Extended Education. Elizabeth Sonnabend, Program Manager and Adjunct Faculty for Northwestern Michigan College Extended Educational Services, will handle some instruction and be the facilitator for the course.
“They have been an amazing partner,” Amlotte said. “They helped us design the course and build the curriculum.”
“NMC’s Extended Educational Services has, for over 30 years, provided professional development classes to small businesses and startups across the region,” Sonnabend said in the release. “Our focus has been on offering practical skills training and quick, efficient classes that fit the busy schedule of entrepreneurs. We’re excited to be working with 20Fathoms on this new course.”
The spring course will be limited to 15 people by design.
“We wanted a cohesive cohort that isn’t too big,” said Amlotte, adding the small class size will facilitate peer mentoring.
Amlotte said there were two applications the first two days after the announcement.
“We’re getting a lot of interest and excitement from the community, which is great,” she said.
Business Essentials is part of some new programming in Traverse City called The Launch at 20Fathoms. Also planned are an online Startup + Tech Hub that “compiles the region’s resources for entrepreneurs and tech professionals, as well as a new access to capital guide and mentorship guide,” according to a release.
The coworking space at 10850 E. Traverse Highway, Suite 4400 will also continue to host lunch-and-learns and networking events for entrepreneurs.
“If you have a business idea — especially if it’s for a tech startup — come to 20Fathoms,” Executive Director Eric Roberts said in a release. “We have the expertise, resources, and connections to help remove barriers that entrepreneurs routinely face. We’re here to help you launch your business.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.