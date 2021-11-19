TRAVERSE CITY — 20Fathoms will receive a $250,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity's Workforce Development.
The Michigan Industry Cluster Approach 3.0 grant will be used for technical education and workforce development programming at 20Fathoms. The $250,000 was the amount the tech startup incubator and co-working space in Traverse City sought from LEO-WD.
The grant funding will support the growth and expansion of 20Fathoms’ tech learning communities — tccodes and tccyber — a program that began in 2019 with a $120,060 MICA 2.0 grant.
"In our first two years offering tccodes and tccyber programming, we provided training to more than 250 people in the Grand Traverse region," 20Fathoms Executive Director Eric Roberts said in a release. "Some of those people were starting down a new career path and learning the fundamentals. Others have been working in tech for years and learned new skills that positioned them for promotions.
"We’re grateful to Michigan LEO-WD for this grant funding to help us continue this work and the advancement of tech careers in our region," Roberts said.
In addition to its existing programing, the MICA 3.0 grant will create a new data analytics program at 20Fathoms. Specifically the funding will be used to:
- Continue the tccodes learning community for software developers
- Expand the tccyber learning community for cybersecurity professionals
- Introduce a new learning community focused on data analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence
Courses are expected to begin in February and options will be available for those at different stages of their careers.
In addition to providing technical education, 20Fathoms will work with Northwest Michigan Works!, Northwestern Michigan College, Michigan Tech University, Traverse Connect, Newton’s Road, TCNewTech and local employers to develop programs to address regional needs for qualified professionals.
An Oct. 6 article by Indeed.com listed several technical professionals among its top 25 in-demand careers in 2021 including web developer, operations research analyst, information security analyst, statistician, software developer and data scientist.
ATLAS Space Operations founder and Chief Strategy Officer Mike Carey said his company is looking for several of those positions.
"Over the next three years, ATLAS projects the need for an additional 10 hires in our technical functional teams including full-stack software development, data science, network operations, security, and technical sales writing with a preference to locate these positions in Traverse City," Carey said in the release.
"The tccodes and tccyber programs will continue to provide a pathway for these positions and further strengthen the Grand Traverse region as a healthy ecosystem for supporting growing tech businesses."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.