TRAVERSE CITY — Taste the Local Difference and Short's Brewing Company were winners of Traverse Connect's second annual Scale Up North awards announced at a virtual ceremony Friday.
Headquartered in Traverse City, Taste the Local Difference was the winner of the Emerging Business Award for companies in business for less than five years with three or more full-time employees.
Short's Brewing Company in Bellaire and Elk Rapids won the Hagerty Scaling Business Award. Businesses in operation for five or more years, revenue of at least $500,000 in 2019 and fewer than 150 employees are eligible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.