ACME — An unlikely twosome of Mother Nature and COVID helped create an outstanding golf season in 2021.
Whether it’s climate change or coincidence, it’s the weather the last 11 months that created an extremely short offseason and lengthened on-course activity in 2021. Add an increase in first-time golfers to the bag because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the scorecard adds up to a resounding success.
“We had a wonderful year,” said Carolyn Olson, co-owner of the Elmbrook Golf Course, before taking her turn on the tee on a warm Wednesday afternoon. “I think the whole golf industry can say the same thing.”
“It was great,” said Steven Biehl, the course manager at Bear Lake Highlands, which closed Sept. 8 for a major renovation. “The golf industry is booming. It was a good season. The weather was great — there wasn’t too much interference — and business was good.””
“Unbelievable; off the charts,” said Tom McGee, the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa Director of Golf Operations. “We had record numbers probably every month. Our rounds were up 25 percent over last year. We nearly set new monthly records nearly every month this year.”
After breaking away from working the desk at the pro shop, McGee reported in a text message that play was up 29.5% through September compared to last year, “and October is shaping up to be the best October we’ve ever had.”
Twin Birch Golf Course east of Kalkaska recorded nearly 10,000 rounds in 2020. And despite tearing down its clubhouse and operating out of a temporary trailer in 2021, Twin Birch passed 11,000 this year.
“Besides tearing down our clubhouse, everything was great,” said Kwin Morris, who owns Twin Birch with his father and brother. “We had a real good season.
“Numbers were up for a second year in a row, the number of rounds played. Last year was a record-breaking year and this year beat that.”
Crystal Mountain Resort Manager of Public Relations Brittney Buti reported the 2021 season at its Mountain Ridge and Betsie Valley courses was “up double digit percentages.” The Thompsonville resort opened its 2021 season April 4 and the last day of golf is set for Oct. 31.
Extended season
The golf season should continue into November for Elmbrook and Twin Birch. The 2021 season may be even longer at Grand Traverse Resort.
Golfers were playing on one of the three 18-hole courses at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa on Dec. 11, 2020. The resort opened for play this spring on March 20.
“To open up that early and have a 14-week offseason was unprecedented and I’ve been here 34 seasons,” said Tom McGee, the director of golf operations at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa since October 2001.”It was not even close.”
Grand Traverse Resort and Spa closed its Bear course Oct. 17 after a record 132 players participated in the 13th annual Tuff Enuff Tournament, including PGA Tour player Ryan Brehm.
Tuff Enuff is a two-person scramble where the Bear is given as much teeth as possible including long-range tees, challenging green conditions and difficult pin positions.
McGee said Tuff Enuff usually closes the Bear in mid-October for scheduled maintenance. He said the second course will close the first week of November while the third — most likely the Wolverine — will “stay open as long as we can.”
Enough snow for a small snowman — not the one in reference to an ‘8’ on a hole — could always accelerate the timeline. Or the start of winter could be more like it was in 2020.
“If Mother Nature cooperates last year like she did, we operated all the way to December 11,” he said.
Twin Birch opened for the 2021 season on April 1, which is an early beginning for the course, Morris said.
“That’s good for up north golf,” Morris said. “It’s bad if you like skiing.”
Slow start
While northern Michigan golf courses were ready to get the 2020 season underway as soon as the snow melted, the COVID-19 pandemic had other ideas. Golf was not one of the permitted outdoor activities.
But when Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made an April 24 address to extend the state’s stay-at-home order through May 15, she allowed golf to resume with social distancing and without golf carts.
“After the press conference, the phones were ringing off the hook,” Olson said for an April 29, 2020 Record-Eagle article.
Elmbrook opened for golf the morning of Saturday, April 25, and more than a hundred rounds were logged on ‘opening weekend.’ That heavy use was duplicated at other courses across the area.
The restrictions on golf gradually eased as the 2020 calendar turned to May and then June.
“It was still a good year,” Olson said. “With those restrictions lifted, we started with carts and everything and it made for a real good year.”
“It took a little while in 2020 to get things started up here,” McGee said. “First we were walking only, then we could only have one person in a car, then we could have two people in a car. So it took a little while to get out of those restrictions, probably in early or mid-June.
“Then it really did explode and it’s really carried on from there.”
Rolling into 2021
Several golf course owners said COVID actually helped the sport last year.
“Golf was really the only thing you could do for a while, at least it felt like anyway,” Morris said.
“Golf is booming,” Olson said. “It has a lot to do with the pandemic and bringing in all the new golfers to the game. People are comfortable outside and this is a sport they can do.”
Buti, after consulting with Crystal Mountain Resort golf professionals, said 2021 increases were due to 2020 limitations.
“One of the things we can contribute to a solid golf season this year is the fact that large groups were allowed again,” Buti said in an email. “We had many more golf outings and conferences return that may have cancelled last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“Also, after a year of not much to do, we believe people were eager to get out and either pick-up the sport again after not playing for a while or try playing for the first time,” Buti said.
A record 3 million people played on a golf course for the first time in 2020, according to the National Golf Foundation. It was the seventh straight year the industry has seen more than 2 million beginners, which the organization said puts the emphasis on retention.
Morris said getting people exposed to golf is why courses have introduced night golf with glow-in-the-dark balls, foot golf and even speed golf.
Indoor simulators, whether at traditional locales like the Traverse City Golf and Country Club or in a different setting like X-Golf Traverse City on South Airport, have also helped expand the sport to more people as well as extend the season into the winter.
Several golf course owners and operators said the momentum built in 2020 just kept the ball rolling in 2021.
Grand Traverse Resort tracks rounds played by different demographic data. For example, rounds played in 2021 saw a 12 percent increase in its member segment, which is primarily Bear golf members.
GT Resort and Spa guests — which includes four separate categories for resort guests, convention, social and group packages — rose 33 percent in 2021. Outside play jumped 40 percent this year, which McGee said includes those living or staying in the area, leagues and fundraising golf events.
“We found a lot of play just from people staying in the area or locals,” McGee said.
Elmbrook Golf Course, which is scheduled to close in the first part of November for the 2021 season, also enjoyed a strong season despite East Bay Township trustees rezoning property near it, clearing the way for medium-density residential housing.
Work began this summer just to the west of the course near the intersection of Hammond and Townline Roads.
Olson said the proposed new development will incorporate some of the existing golf holes. Until then, the course that began in 1964 is enjoying the surge that began in 2020, ramped up in 2021 and shows no signs of slowing down in 2022 and beyond.
“Elmbrook as it is will be the same more than likely for the next 2-3 years and definitely for the next two years,” Olson said. “We’re already booking leagues and outings for next year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.