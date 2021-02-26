TRAVERSE CITY — The judges for Traverse Connect’s Scale Up North Awards have selected 17 businesses to advance to the competition's video showcase.
Each competing business will submit a video to showcase their employees, company culture, workspace, and office or production facility. The videos will be released to the public during the week of March 15-19.
The annual Scale Up North Awards recognize businesses in two stages of growth: the Emerging Business Award and the Hagerty Scaling Business Award. Both awards are open to for-profit companies in Traverse Connect’s five-county service area.
Businesses advancing to the Showcase in the Emerging Business category are: Benedict, Common Good Bakery, Earthen Ales, Loop Software and Testing Services, Novum Automation, Rad.ish Street Food, Sugar 2 Salt, Taste the Local Difference, and Traverse Solar.
Established businesses (that have operated for more than five years) advancing to the Showcase in the Hagerty Scaling Business category are: Dan Brady Painting & Wood Restoration, Higher Grounds Trading Company, JennyClean, Michigan Broadband Services, Promethient, Inc., Short’s Brewing Company, Swift Audio, and Traverse City Whiskey Co.
The Scale Up North Awards are sponsored by Hagerty, Priority Health, and Northwestern Michigan College.
The video showcase will be available March 15-19 on traverseconnect.com and on Traverse Connect’s social media channels.
A virtual pitch night will be May 12, a discussion panel on May 13, and the competition's finale on May 14.
