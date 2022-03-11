TRAVERSE CITY — For the Bay Area Transportation Authority, the pandemic marks a uniquely difficult time for hiring bus drivers.
BATA is down more than 30 employees since its start — most of which are drivers. Very few people have been applying to open postings, despite increased wages and advertising, and some that do drop the hiring process halfway through, said Chris Davis, BATA director of administrative services.
“We would set up interviews, confirm with the interviewee … and they don’t show up and didn’t call, didn’t cancel,” Davis said. “I’ve been in HR for over 30 years now, and this is a new thing that we have not experienced to this magnitude in a long time.”
The struggle to hire drivers during the pandemic pushed BATA to cut services by 40 percent in December to match the number of staff they have available, said Eric Lingaur, BATA communications director. Routes were cut based on ridership and demand, Lingaur said, and BATA administrators increased Link On-Demand services to make up for it.
Drivers had been working a significant amount of overtime prior to that.
“We just had to be cognizant of our staff and their ability to be able to provide a certain level of transportation,” Lingaur said.
To get back to full route capacity, BATA would need to hire about 20 more drivers, Davis said.
A national shortage of bus drivers that has complicated the operations of schools and public transportation continues into 2022. In the fall, school administrators struggled against bus driver shortages, offering sign-on bonuses, wage increases and paid training to entice more people to the profession.
To adjust to the shortage of drivers, school administrators reached for creative solutions, such as combining routes or tapping other district employees to drive the buses.
At Northwest Education Services, parents who needed to drive their children to NorthEd classrooms received gas cards and teachers pick students up in school vans.
In the fall, NorthEd Assistant Superintendent Carol Greilick said six bus routes were suspended. NorthEd bus drivers are hired and managed by Dean Transportation.
Dean Transportation held hiring events for NorthEd classrooms. One on Jan. 10 and another on Feb. 14, Dean Transportation held a Valentine’s Day hiring event in search of school bus drivers, van drivers and attendants for NorthEd. Dean was offering up to $26 per hour and sign-on bonuses of up to $750 for qualified candidates.
Dean Transportation did not return a request for comment.
For some school districts, the stress of the shortage has been easing up.
At Benzie County Central Schools, Superintendent Amiee Erfourth said her school district has definitely seen decline in the number of drivers over the past two school years. Benzie transportation department combined routes and oftentimes ran short because of illness, quarantine, injury and retirement.
At times, they worked with Benzie Bus, shared drivers with Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools and tapped other staff, such as mechanics, to cover routes.
“Fortunately, we have a great staff who just really has banded together to help each other out,” Erfourth said.
Right now, all Benzie school routes are covered, but Erfourth said adding one or two more drivers to Benzie’s transportation team would make her feel that they are in a good spot to cover drivers who need to call out. Benzie’s transportation department hired two new drivers recently, Erfourth said.
She said she is cautiously optimistic that they have cleared the worst of the shortage.
“We’ll continue to have our ‘Bus Drivers Wanted’ sign up for a while,” Erfourth said.
At BATA, Lingaur and Davis both said they are hopeful their efforts to bring in drivers will get them to a good spot soon.
BATA has tried “everything” to entice more people to the positions without lowering their standards for hires, said Lingaur. BATA bus drivers can now make nearly $25 per hour, get bonuses for referrals and have their training and certification paid for.
BATA has also organized hiring events, posted online to websites like Indeed and advertised “any place we can get eyeballs,” Lingaur said.
Davis asks interviewees how they found out about the openings, she said. She said radio advertisements and word of mouth seem to work the best.
In their recruitment efforts, BATA advertisements emphasize the impact and service that the bus driver positions offer to the community.
“We are essential services,” Davis said. “Our drivers and our dispatchers worked right through COVID. We never stopped driving the bus.”
