TRAVERSE CITY — Tracy Reightley was a mother of two young children — a 2-year-old and a 5-month-old — when she applied to be a bus driver with Traverse City Area Public Schools.
She was working as a medical assistant when she saw an advertisement for the job in a newspaper. She thought about her sister-in-law who drove school buses in Wisconsin and liked it.
Plus, she’d have weekends, holidays and maybe even summers off to spend time with family.
”I thought ‘hey, I’ll try it and see if I like it,” she said.
Now, after more than two decades of driving down almost every road in the area, waking up at 4 a.m. to get to work on-time and hauling kids to and from school in the Michigan winter weather, she maintains that she made the right choice.
”It’s the best job I’ve ever had,” she said.
For the first five years on the job, Reightley mostly drove special needs students for TCAPS. Her favorite student was non-verbal, rode in a wheelchair and had a great laugh.
“I just loved him,” she said. “He had the most fantastic laugh and he just made my day every day.”
Now, she drives elementary, middle and high school students in the mornings, Career-Tech students in the afternoons and high school students home in the late afternoons.
It’s easier to make connections with the elementary-aged students who interact with her more, she said. Middle and high school students typically just get on the buses in the morning and want to sleep.
She said when she drops the kids off at school in the morning she says goodbye to each and wishes them a good day.
“I just want them to feel like (I) notice them, they are a person, even though I don’t really get a chance to actually talk to them,” Reightley said.
Reightley said most of her days on the job are good days — when students are behaving and she can follow her routes by memory without much distraction.
“A lot of times in the morning when I do my morning route — my middle school, high school kids — I look in the mirror just to make sure they’re back there,” Reightley said.
A bad day usually consists of having to discipline students — whether they’re poking holes in the seats or covertly vaping out of her sight.
“You just gotta tell yourself you’re not actually frustrated with the kids, you’re frustrated with the behavior,” Reightley said.
But sometimes it’s difficult to not take some of their actions personally, she said.
For an infraction like vaping, students can be suspended from riding the bus for 10 days. Suspensions like that change her routes, and can make the job more difficult, taking away from its consistency.
Dealing with disciplining students has taught her the importance of patience, she said. Oftentimes students act out on the bus because of problems at home.
“The kids are just kids,” Reightley said. “They’re impulsive, they do things without thinking.”
Twenty-two years into her tenure as a bus driver at TCAPS, Reightley said she is thinking about retiring or taking on fewer shifts in the coming years. She said she doesn’t sleep as well as she used to, so the early mornings for the job have been getting harder.
“And it’s hard on your body,” Reightley said. “I go to the chiropractor every two weeks.”
Outside of work, she said she enjoys biking and walking her dog and her daughter’s dog. In retirement, she would look forward to walking her dogs more, she said, because now she only has time to walk them on the weekends.
If she were to retire, she’d most likely pick up a different part-time job, but one that doesn’t require her to be gone most of the days. As a bus driver, she leaves home at 5:30 a.m. and gets back around 6:00 p.m.
Michigan, as well as most of the nation, is dealing with a bus driver shortage that has pushed some schools to cancel transportation for students. TCAPS combined routes to manage transportation during the shortage and are actively looking for more bus drivers to fill positions.
Reightley said she thinks the way the job is split up — the shifts in the mornings and the afternoon with empty space in-between — and the amount of kids they have to transport are potential reasons why people are not applying to bus driver positions.
“It’s not as bad as you think,” Reightley said, laughing.
She said she loves being a bus driver, despite some of the difficult driving conditions — like driving down slippery, icy hills in traffic — and the student discipline.
“You definitely have to love it,” she said. “And you have to be a little bit crazy, too.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.