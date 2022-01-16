TRAVERSE CITY — Psychologist Toni Stanfield takes a deep breath and pauses for a long while before she shares the following story.
Stanfield, co-founder of the mental health advocacy nonprofit Before, During & After Incarceration, was in the middle of giving a talk about grief to a group of men incarcerated in the local jail.
“I was explaining to them that grief is a journey, and that the journey can include despair,” Stanfield recalled. “That you no longer have hope, that you don’t care about anything anymore.”
It’s a jarring word — despair — and after using it Stanfield pauses again, then continues.
“There was this 55-year-old man in the jail, he was an alcoholic, and he said, in this very matter of fact way, ‘Now I understand where I’m at. I’ve been sick for many, many years with this disease. I’ve lost my job, my wife, my children. Every time I ask for help I’m put on a list. Now I don’t ask for help anymore.’”
Stanfield said she and others looking for solutions to the area’s mental health crisis are tired of lists, promises, maybes and somedays.
Stanfield is a member of a Northern MI Community Health Innovations Region (CHIR) project team that formed in November with representatives from Munson Healthcare, Northern Lakes Community Mental Health, Pine Rest mental health services, Addiction Treatment Services, Child and Family Services, the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Health and more.
Several of them, like Stanfield, are the parents of children with mental health issues. Stanfield’s son Karl died by suicide more than two years ago after a 15-year battle with bipolar disorder, a disease that often landed him in jail.
Their goal? Develop a mental health facility that would include both crisis stabilization beds, short-term residential beds and access to follow-up care for both adults and children in the Grand Traverse region. The facility would divert people from crowded emergency rooms and jails, where they often end up on charges of disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct and more.
“Our goal is to make sure that when people are sick, they don’t get to that place of despair,” Stanfield said. “That they will be heard, that they will not be stigmatized or put on a list but get the care that they need. That’s what we want.”
GOV. WHITMER ASKS FOR INPUT
The issue is front and center for many elected officials, emergency room staff, community agencies and law enforcement officers. It is especially pressing for those who need services and the people who love them.
Many of those community stakeholders participated in a round-table discussion with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday at Traverse Connect in downtown Traverse City.
Jessie Perez told Whitmer about her 12-year-old daughter who spent five days in the Munson emergency department while in a crisis, waiting for a youth hospital bed. Perez now is a family navigator with NAMI and says just in the past few days four families reached out to her for help.
“We just really want to find that flow of prevention, treatment, follow-up care and increased access to that crisis intervention care,” Perez said.
Whitmer asked those in the group to each identify one thing that would make a big difference and to identify where resources would be the most impactful.
“This is a multi-faceted issue that we’re all trying to grapple with,” Whitmer said. “I need your feedback ... Your expertise is so crucial in informing the work we’re trying to do in Lansing.”
Mental health issues also affect homeless shelters and women’s shelters.
Juliette Schultz, executive director of the Women’s Resource Center, said many survivors of domestic violence need mental health services and they need them in a timely manner.
“They’re just not available,” Schultz said. “They’re completely unavailable. Wait times are up to six months.”
Many talked about a critical need for workers, who are low paid and easily burn out, leaving the field.
The need for a crisis stabilization unit is well-documented, but Terri LaCroix-Kelty, behavioral health director at Munson, said it’s about more than a building.
“Buying a building and renovating it and getting it licensed, that just takes time and I guess I’m impatient to get community-based crisis services,” LaCroix-Kelty said.
More than anything people need crisis services and once those are in place and people get the help they need, fewer hospital beds will be required, she said.
“Lets get to people earlier, get upstream,” she said. “A hospital is always going to be necessary, but if you put all your focus on hospital beds you’re not going to get upstream.”
Behavioral health is a chronic condition and should be treated as such with ongoing support, education and treatment, she said.
LaCroix-Kelty said staffing and funding are the two main roadblocks to adequate mental health services. Staffing problems are being felt in every sector of the economy, but are critical in the mental health arena.
There also isn’t a lot of reimbursement for crisis services, she said.
Trained peer support specialists who are living with a mental disorder or who are recovering substance abusers are really helpful for crisis response, LaCroix-Kelty said, but most insurance companies won’t pay for them.
MULTIPLE SERVICES UNDER ONE ROOF
Kate Dahlstrom, who has a family member with a history of mental illness, is one of several people working on establishing the crisis center.
An offer has been made on a 15,000-square-foot office building that seems to be a perfect fit for the center. The asking price is about $2.5 million, but negotiations are in progress, Dahlstrom said. If the building is purchased, about another $2 million will be needed for renovations and equipment and furniture.
A millage would likely be sought in the future to fund operations of the facility.
The center would have a crisis stabilization unit, a crisis residential unit and staffed crisis phone lines. It would be a hub for mobile crisis services with a vehicle that could go to someone’s home if they need help.
The center would be open 24/7 for all ages, regardless of whether they have insurance and would have separate entrances for adults and children.
Northern Lakes Community Mental Health had planned to create a six-bed crisis center for adults, largely funded by a nearly $5 million federal grant the organization sought from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
In September, however, SAMHSA declined to fund the grant.
An undated scorecard from evaluators released this week shows the application received 80 of a possible 100 points and was deficient in details about clinical leadership and specifics on collaboration with community organizations.
Northern Lakes Interim CEO Joanie Blamer did not respond to a call seeking comment, though did address the grant denial in her report to the organization’s board.
“The information is extremely valuable!,” Blamer said, in advance of a Jan. 20 board meeting. “We did very well in all areas except one and that was technical in nature. Our overall score was 80. This was a very hard lesson but good to know our concept and plan was sound.”
Tom Bousamra, president of BDAI, contributed a letter of support for the grant, as did leaders of several area human service organizations including Goodwill Northern Michigan, Catholic Social Services and Child & Family Services of Northwestern Michigan, among others.
And Nancy Stevenson, who earlier this month resigned as Northern Lakes’ crisis director, is listed in organizational documents drafted by the community project team as having a leadership role.
“I just think it is time for NLCMH to be a community partner and this can only happen thru acknowledging that we have had some shortcomings,” Stevenson said, in her letter of resignation.
A CHIR action summit took place soon after the grant was declined and the local team was formed. It is using information from a study commissioned by Northern Lakes CMH, North Country CMH, Munson and McLaren Northern Michigan hospital that recommends six crisis ‘chairs’ in the stabilization unit and six adult and five youth crisis residential beds.
More beds are likely needed as the numbers were calculated under the assumption that there would be similar facilities in the surrounding region, according to information from the CHIR team.
Dahlstrom said it is not known how many beds and beds the building the group seeks to purchase could accommodate until an architect looks at it.
A QUESTION OF FUNDING
A mechanism to donate to the building project is in the process of being set up, Dahlstrom said. Two private investors have already committed to giving up to $50,000, she said.
The team also hopes the state and Grand Traverse County will allocate American Rescue Plan Act money toward the project.
State Rep. John Roth, R-Traverse City, visited a county board meeting in August to announce that a large amount of money was coming to northern Michigan to fund crisis facilities in Traverse City and Gaylord. He did not know how much money or when.
Michigan received $6.5 billion in ARPA funds, most of which has not yet been allocated. The county is receiving $18.2 million, none of which has yet been allocated. Funds must be obligated by December 2024, with projects completed by December 2026.
Roth this week said the state money still is coming to the area, likely in the next couple of months, though he still did not have details.
Dahlstrom said that while the CHIR team is open to CMH providing some services at the center, likely in the residential unit, she said team does not want the agency in control.
Instead, the team would like to see the center overseen by a board of community stakeholders and agencies that would have oversight and accountability.
“There is a lot to be gained in bringing area behavioral health service providers together, such as sharing of clinicians and other resources, which is especially important with the current clinician shortage we are experiencing,” Dahlstrom said.
Another unknown stems from bills in the state legislature that propose eliminating Pre-Paid Inpatient Health Plans that contract with mental health agencies to provide services. PIHPs are payments made to insurers in advance for coverage.
One proposal by Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, would shift some funding to private insurers to manage and contract for services.
Another by State Rep. Mary Whiteford, R-Casco Township, would create a single public or nonprofit administrative services organization to manage behavioral health systems.
Those who support the proposals say the current funding system is outdated and creates unnecessary bureaucracy while not delivering needed services. Those who oppose them say restructuring the $3.8 billion mental health system could end with it being managed by non-government, for-profit insurance companies.
