from staff reports
The blizzard may have changed travel plans for residents in the region, but people responding to a Record-Eagle question on Facebook about their Christmas plans seemed undaunted by Winter Storm Elliott.
Some already had anticipated the blizzard’s impact on state roads and left a couple of days early to travel downstate. Others changed their plans and intend to celebrate the holiday after Christmas. Still others sheltered in place to enjoy the day with family and friends.
“Hi to our favorite local newspaper,” wrote Lori Hosking Andrzejewski Hall: “We both canceled our trip downstate (Lexington in the thumb and Bloomfield Hills) to be with Family. The risk of driving and the possible delay in returning back to TC was too big to chance it.
“We’re now going to celebrate Christmas Eve with our next-door neighbors (watching Lions football and sharing a meal) and Christmas Dinner with a dear Friend living close to us who would otherwise be alone.
“It’s going to be a wonderful alternative and we are happy to celebrate with dear friends.”
If weather permits at some point during the weekend, Amdrzejewski said they may venture downtown to enjoy the sight of the city’s beautiful snow-covered lights.
For Burnadette Rice and her family, computer connectivity will be a key: “FaceTime family while we unwrap their gifts, so they can see!”
“Staying home,” wrote Sandy Stiner. “Got lots of books to read.”
Anne Richey is prepared: “Just in case ‘no power,” she wrote, “...finger foods WINE AND BEER, to Mom’s we go (a block away)...”
Steven Emerson of Petoskey wrote: “Plan to celebrate with family after Christmas. Travel is too nasty to drive from Petoskey to Traverse City.”
“Yeah,” Cameron McCall replied, “I went outside for 5 seconds and said, ‘Nope!’”
For S. Samsa Adair, their weekend plan is set: “Staying home with hubby. Made two big trays of lasagna yesterday that we will reheat one (gas stove) 12/24 (also our anniversary!) and freeze the other. Gas fireplace on! Monopoly out and we are staying in.
“LOVE being snowed in! Stay safe!”
That lasagna mention, which popped up more than once, seemed to be a popular pick for the holiday weekend.
Julie Przepiora wrote, “I’m making Lasagna as well.”
An important note: The secret to the best flavor is in taking that twice-baked approach, they said.
“I like to bake mine twice,” Adair noted. “So, once yesterday and refrigerate and then again 12/24. Thank you.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.