Trails, like bridges, help unite us.
The holiday weekend celebrations got a head start when, last week, Team Elmer’s lifted the barricades and opened two bridges and 900 feet of boardwalk on the south end of Boardman Lake. For more than 30 years and considerably longer according to some accounts, community visionaries have made the case for a trail around the circumference of Boardman Lake that would provide unparalleled access to outdoor recreation and transportation options for locals and visitors alike.
Last week that vision came to life when the Boardman Lake Loop Trail, a 4-mile loop around the lake opened to the public in time for the July 4th weekend. If initial observations are any indicator, predictions that it will be a popular community asset could not have been more accurate. Thousands of people have been enjoying the trail already along with the many festivities happening in and around town: the Cherry Festival, fireworks, the Air Show, and summertime in northern Michigan in general.
While the opening of the Loop is itself worthy of high-fives and excitement, this moment offers an opportunity for reflection on what this project truly symbolizes and what lessons might be learned. Above all, the Loop really is a symbol of what is possible when communities work together toward a collective set of goals.
Community collaboration is at the center the Loop. Project partners at the City of Traverse City, Charter Township of Garfield, Grand Traverse County, along with TART Trails and countless additional community stakeholders persisted through many years of sometimes-turbulent circumstances to build what the community asked for, a linear park providing access to natural areas, public lands, local businesses, and neighborhoods. Working together, these partners endured as a collective in order to deliver something that none could have done alone.
Priorities identified through public engagement from the earliest planning phases is directly reflected in the outcome of the 4-mile loop. Everything from trail alignment, boardwalk and bridge materials, maintenance plans, trailhead amenities, accessibility, width, and more is the direct result of constructive input and feedback from people willing to engage in process. People spoke their values, planners listened, and the community will reap the benefits for generations to come.
This project is a model of how public-private partnerships can create something greater than the sum of their parts. The mix of funding includes important public support from local units of government, state grants from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund and MDOT’s Transportation Alternatives Program, the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, the Grand Traverse County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority and others. Private financial support came in so many forms from private family foundations, corporate gifts, and the generosity of individuals who gave of out of their desire to create something special for others to enjoy. Thanks to all the public partners and private funders who stepped up to create what is now a crown jewel in our local network of trails.
In a time where the mainstream narrative paints a picture of divided nation, the Boardman Lake Loop’s public opening the weekend of the Fourth provides a counter-narrative. From my perspective, the new bridge over the Boardman/Ottaway River symbolizes a bridge between us and our shared values, a demonstration of all we have in common and the value of our diverse perspectives.
During my first bike ride around the Loop last week I could not help but think back to the countless meetings, public open houses, emails, requests for funding, the setbacks, and delays that sometimes made us wonder if we would ever get to the finish line. Now that we have made it here my one wish is for every reader to get out there and see it for yourself. Whether you do the whole 4 miles or find a smaller stretch that speaks to you, your enjoyment of the trail is the ultimate payoff for a community’s collective hard work.
Stay tuned for a Boardman Lake Loop Trail Ribbon Cutting and Community Celebration the weekend of Aug. 19.
