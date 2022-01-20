My friends, family, and colleagues know I love winter. I love the quietude of the woods, the excitement of a fresh blanket of snow, the exhilarating sensation of gliding downhill on skis. What sometimes gets lost on them is that I do not like being cold. Who does? What I love about winter is beating the cold. Getting outside when it dips into the single digits and colder weather provides an invitation to generate enough of my own body heat to feel warm and toasty on the inside despite the cold and frigid temperatures on the outside. There is magic in these moments.
There is a way for anyone who thinks they may “hate winter” — an all too frequent refrain — to tap into the spirit of a true winter enthusiast. I won’t lie though, it does require some personal effort. You may be rolling your eyes at this point, but please, hear me out. There is a simple way to hack the dispiriting and frustrating elements of intense darkness and frosty, snow-blasted winter days. I want to share this knowledge with you.
The trick, although not always easy, is quite straightforward. It sometimes requires courage, takes some intention, and the benefits are profound. Ready for it? Here it is: the trick to hacking the cold of winter is to get yourself outside and moving hard enough and long enough to completely warm yourself all the way through. Get your blood flowing so warmly that you are comfortable just standing quietly, breathing in the magic of the season. It will likely take longer the slower your pace but we can all get there. Once accomplished, your day and the season will take on a completely new perspective. Follow this advice just three times a week and you might surprise yourself with your newfound winter enthusiasm. Rather than dreading simple chores, like taking the recycling to the curb, or your daily commute, you might find yourself looking forward to opportunities to venture out into the elements.
Lucky for us, up north living offers an abundance of ways to get moving outside that don’t require spending a bunch of money or traveling to a fancy resort. Go ahead and bundle up with a warm coat, boots, scarf, hat and gloves, then choose your own adventure from there.
The first minutes can be bracing, but once the heart gets going you are in for a treat. Your chosen activity does not have to be intense. Go at your speed, step outside, and get your body moving. After a while, you might even surprise yourself by shedding some of those warm layers.
Some of my favorite places to get out and enjoy winter are available in large part thanks to the volunteers who spend countless hours grooming our local cross-country ski and fatbike trails including the Vasa Pathway, Muncie Lakes Pathway, the Leelanau Trail and Hickory Hills.
Family-friendly hiking and snowshoe trails at the Grand Traverse Commons and the Vasa Trailhead are a go-to as well. There are too many wonderful destinations to mention here. Finding your own special trail and activity is part of the fun!
The code to hacking winter and finding joy in the colder temperatures is simply to get moving and stay moving long enough to get yourself heated from within. Shovel a big driveway or take the dog for a brisk walk.
Explore the woods or your neighborhood. Call a friend for a winter jog or a cross-country ski on a nearby trail. What are you waiting for? Embrace the season! I bet you’ll be glad you did.
“Many human beings say that they enjoy the winter, but what they really enjoy is feeling proof against it.” — Richard Adams, “Watership Down”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.