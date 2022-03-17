In late March of 2019 a group of individuals and organizations led by our Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation joined forces to launch an event dubbed, the All-in-One-Day Day.
The event aimed to encourage the embrace of the season and the wide variety of outdoor activities available on the 45th parallel during this transition time of year. How many winter and summer activities could you fit into one day?
The All-in-One-Day Day name is a nod to the fact that the spring equinox in northern Michigan signals a mark on the calendar where on any given day one can partake in an abundance of outdoor activities due to the wide range or weather one may encounter. The early morning hours often present the bitter cold of winter, yet as the day progresses, the promise of spring and the warmth of sunshine can make it feel as if the day somehow split in two. Winter in the morning, spring in the afternoon, a “choose your own adventure” waiting at your doorstep.
For me, my perfect All-in-One-Day Day activity would start early with a cross-country ski on the Vasa Pathway after the groomers have buffed the snowpack remaining on the trail, turning it into a ribbon of white that’s beckoning my skis to glide across freely. The drive from town to the trailhead this time of year can often be deceiving, with long stretches of bare ground and lack of snow to be seen, only to arrive in the woods with the remnants of a long winter still waiting to be enjoyed.
That same afternoon, as the temps rise, the sun-soaked roads of Leelanau County call for me. I would ride my bike out the TART Trail to the endless miles of county roads, with splendid hills to climb, views to take in, and memories to be made. My All-in-One-Day Day is a day that I look forward to every year and is soon approaching.
While this time of year in these parts often brings about complaints of the weather, there is no need to lament. Now is the time to celebrate the bounty of two seasons in one, the spring and winter swirl just waiting for you to combine with your own flavor of fun. And combinations are almost endless: a day of snowshoeing and kayaking, ice fishing and hiking, downhill skiing followed by a maple syrup boil. You get the idea. The options truly are endless, yet often require the spirit of spontaneity in order to take full advantage of your ideal All-in-One-Day Day itinerary.
Of course, your All-in-One-Day Day plans can be simple too. You don’t need all of the gear to venture out across the frozen landscape or to float out onto the opening waters born from melting ice. A simple walk along the Boardman Lake Trail to spot the rafting ducks that will soon fly off once the weather shifts followed by a visit to your favorite south-facing outdoor patio for lunch. Or even just clearing snow from your driveway after the inevitable late March or early April dump, followed by a walk around the block in the afternoon.
The point being, this is the season to embrace before it’s gone, and we’re stuck with only warm weather and dry lands. Once that shift occurs it will be another six months before we can bust out our favorite winter parkas and insulated boots and march out into the cold of winter with the satisfaction of braving the elements.
This region is rich with the bounty of all four seasons, each offering a myriad of ways to get outside, get active and find your outdoor adventure. Whatever way you choose, I hope you plan what would be your ideal play-day outside this season and venture into the waning depths of winter while basking in the promise of spring, and when the timing strikes, take advantage of this special season. #allinoneday
