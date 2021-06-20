My blood was boiling on my short drive to the school board meeting Monday night.
The rage didn’t come from what was going to be discussed at the meeting or the subconscious knowledge that I’d be in that boardroom for a hair over six hours and that I wouldn’t wrap up my work until around 1:30 the next morning.
No, my anger was directed at one person — Madeline Bilis, a writer for Slate.
I saw a tweet from Bilis with a link to an article she wrote and a tagline that read, “I Adopted a Pandemic Dog — Then I Had to Put Her Down.”
Given my last 18 months and watching my own dog, Guinness, battle T-cell lymphoma and endure chemotherapy before I had to make the choice to end his life in May of last year, I expected Bilis’ article to be a harrowing tale of falling in love with her dog and some sort of tragedy befalling her now-beloved pet and facing only one option.
The same option I faced.
The same option that when I finally made the call to Oakwood Veterinary Hospital that Monday morning made me vomit and dry heave on the side of my house.
The same option that made me sob and wail as I carried Guinness into that hospital and laid him down for his final rest.
The same option that, for Guinness and his quality of life, that was the right option — no matter the unending heartbreak I now live with every day.
The option Bilis chose and the end result were the same, but Bilis’ reasoning was far from similar to mine.
Just a heads up, I’m about to mount my high horse and righteously ride on top of the moral high ground for quite a while. Stick with me, if you can.
Bilis adopted Bonnie, a 6-year-old beagle, from a shelter just before Christmas. She referred to Bonnie as a “pandemic dog,” which makes me think Bilis thought a dog would make for a wonderful social media accessory on Instagram and Facebook during a global pandemic. When she found out that raising and taking care of a dog — especially a dog with a history of abuse like Bonnie — was more than just selfies and videos, she realized she was probably in over her head.
Bonnie came with issues that caused worry, frustration and anger. Most shelter dogs do. But the unconditional love they carry always wins out over those. Always.
But that wasn’t enough for Bilis. So Bilis had the healthy 6-year-old beagle she’d only had for a few months put down.
Bonnie had issues. No doubt about that. She was aggressive at times and bit Bilis and her boyfriend multiple times as well as a stranger. But notice the details left out.
Though all of the mention about training and medication for Bonnie, Bilis does not give a single specific detail about what exactly she or her boyfriend or the trainers tried to help Bonnie through her aggression. I’m glad she tried to rehome Bonnie or bring her back to the shelter, but the responsibility to help Bonnie — and not kill Bonnie — stayed with Bilis when that option fell through.
So, instead of doing the work and being there through a difficult and arduous process, Bilis kind of tried for a little bit and then had other people try for her before deciding to spit on unconditional love.
Guinness had his issues, too. He was an abused pit bull. He’d been starved and beaten.
Early on, he had aggression issues around food. He ate food off the counter, tore through the garbage more times than I could count, busted plastic crates and metal cages, broke through screen doors and windows, peed and/or pooped in the house almost every single day. None of that was his fault.
I left food on the counter. I left the garbage down. I left the windows and doors open. Those are all my fault.
Guinness broke those cages and peed and pooped in the house because of his near-crippling separation anxiety. That is not his fault.
So what did I do?
I worked with Guinness on being gentle around food and got him used to having Luna around when he was eating by eating on the floor with them. Rubbing butter or bacon grease on your hands and getting them near an aggressive dog’s mouth is a great way to go from biting to licking. Yeah, it’s messy, but it works. Spray bottles were a good, non-violent disciplinary tool.
I also stopped leaving food out where Guinness could get to it. I put the garbage up, closed all the doors and windows when I left, and I taught him to go to the bathroom on these large incontinence pads I bought.
His issues never completely went away, but neither did he. At the end of the day, the big man was always cuddled up in my arms because I made him feel safe and loved.
I’ll address this last part to Bilis:
I chose to put Guinness down out of mercy, and it shattered me. You chose to put Bonnie down because she was an inconvenience.
I’d give anything for one more day, one more hour, one more minute with Guinness. Think of all the days, hours and minutes you threw away.
I live with the guilt that I somehow caused Guinness to get cancer. That something I did or didn’t do is the reason that first lump grew in his neck. I know you live with guilt, regret and doubt about what you did, but I simply cannot fathom how you actually went through with it.
You are the one who failed. Not Bonnie.
You failed that dog when you could have been the one to finally be the beacon of light, hope, love and friendship Bonnie deserved.
Remember that. Remember what you gave up.
