About a month ago, I was sitting in my recliner and watching “After Life” — obviously with tears in my eyes and rolling down my cheeks, as usual.
For those who haven’t had the chance to watch the brilliant Netflix series created by and starring Ricky Gervais, I’ll try to sum it up as best as possible.
Ricky plays a journalist, Tony, who writes for a small-town newspaper. He’s just lost his wife, the love of his life, to cancer. He’s suicidal, angry at the world, and taking it out on the people around him.
When questioned about the existence of an afterlife, Tony says he doesn’t believe in one, but still can’t wait to die because he’d “rather be nowhere with her, than somewhere without her.”
But as the series goes on and he journeys through his grief, the people around Tony begin to make small cracks in his bitter outer shell. One of those is Anne, a woman he meets at a cemetery while visiting his wife’s grave.
Anne is visiting her late husband. Throughout the series, they have these profound and beautiful conversations on a bench under a tree in the cemetery.
All of them resonated with me, but one in particular cleared some of fog of grief that has enveloped me for the last two years.
Anne looks at Tony, who is struggling with whether or not to move on with his life and start seeing another woman. She says: “I think that deep down, you still think life’s worth living. It’s nowhere near over for you. You’re in pain, but the thing you lost is the same thing that can stop that pain.”
The parallels between Tony and myself a plentiful, to say the least. A small-town journalist suffering through the grief of a lost loved one — his wife and my dog, Guinness — both to cancer. Both viciously angry about it, furious that the rest of our lives will go on without them.
He even has a dog named Brandy. I had a golden retriever called Brandy for 10 years. She also died of cancer, and her name is tattooed on my wrist.
The universe placed this show in my life for a reason.
That last line Anne spoke is what finally made me realize I was ready. The thing you lost is the same thing that can stop that pain.
I knew one day I’d be ready to bring another dog into my life and accept the unconditional love of that dog — allowing that love to mend my scarred and broken heart. I know that’s why I’m here and why I am still alive. I’m supposed to give dogs good homes, spoil them and love them.
So I began my search, just like I did when I found Guinness at the Oceana County Animal Shelter in Hart in 2014.
I still have my dog, Luna, but she is 13 years old and I knew she wouldn’t be able to handle a full-grown dog. She needed a puppy that would follow her and see that she’s the alpha.
Luna was rescued out of Oceana as well, so I started there but to no avail. Then I looked at the Lake County Animal Shelter in Baldwin. There was an adorable little pup up for adoption. I immediately filled out the application and went to bed that night believing I’d soon be on my way down there to pick him up.
This was the first time I’d allowed myself to truly picture bringing another dog home. In my head, I ran through how enjoyable it would be to buy him food and toys, a harness and leash, treats and bowls. I felt excited.
But the next day when I went back to check the website, he was gone. I knew he’d already been adopted in the less than 12 hours between submitting my application and checking the following day.
I was heartbroken. I never had him, but I felt that loss and the loss of Guinness again.
Guin was diagnosed with cancer Jan. 13, 2020. He passed less than four months later on May 4. The grief has never left me, and it never will.
I called my mom from the Record-Eagle office and told her how I’d planned to adopt that dog and bring him home to visit my parents without telling them. And then I broke down and cried again, reeling from that grief.
When I did visit my parents a few days later for Christmas Take 2 after COVID-19 stopped our family from seeing each other on Dec. 25, my older brother told me I should get a dog. So did my parents, so did my sisters.
I arrived back in Traverse City after midnight on that Sunday. With my family’s words in my head, I looked again.
That’s when I found him. An 8-week-old pit/lab mix who was the only black puppy among a litter of goldens.
Now, he’s asleep in my recliner right next to me as I finish this column. My tiny bundle of energy, of happiness, of love.
My little Saint.
