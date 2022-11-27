Before we even get into my musings on this topic, please be well aware that I am well that this is about to be a 600- to 650-word exercise in pure, unadulterated hypocrisy at a level of irony that goes far beyond Alanis Morissette singing about rainy wedding days and free rides that were paid upfront.
But this is something I’ve thought for a very long time and, well, just shut up about instead of actually saying anything.
Should I just continue to shut up?
Probably.
Maybe.
Yeah, I should.
But here I am, and there you are. So let’s do this.
Too many people open their mouths and squawk about things that are so far from being their business that they cannot even see the line they stepped over because their ever-moving slack jaws kicked up a duststorm of unhelpful and unwanted drivel that wiped it away.
I know, the unearned self-righteousness that is flowing from my fingertips right now is probably part of that drivel, but hopefully someone somewhere reads this and thinks better the next time their brain short circuits and fires up the engine to their own unearned self-righteous jabber machine located directly under their nose.
And you know what the funny thing is? The people who are reading this and going, “Yes! People do need to shut up! You tell ‘em!” are some of the same people at the very root of this problem.
This oozing and festering pustule of people who somehow feel it is their duty to offer up whatever dimwitted opinion they have or that it is their job to enforce whatever cultural rules they believe should be followed.
All these walking oxymorons who have made just going to the grocery store an anxiety-riddled task and invaded social media with archaic and insensitive nonsense while claiming their way is the right way and the only way.
Please, bite your tongue. And I mean bite it clean off, because I don’t want to hear it anymore.
Mind your own business. Go about your own life and take care of your own life.
No one — and I mean absolutely no person on Earth — needs a lecture from a stranger about whatever it is you’ve gotten upset about in your own head.
And I know, the irony of this column would be hilarious if it wasn’t so damn necessary.
In his incredible Netflix special “INSIDE,” Bo Burnham ponders the same query as he sits alone on a stool in an empty room with a spotlight on him and asks, “Is it necessary that every single person on this planet expresses every single opinion that they have on every single thing that occurs all at the same time? Is that, is that necessary?”
He then goes on to rephrase that question in a way that is unpublishable in this newspaper, but it is certainly valid and I suggest watching it to get the full scope of what he’s trying to say.
I don’t understand why we can’t just leave each other alone. Whatever you think you have to say, you don’t. You can just shut up. There is such great value in that.
I really mean it, the value of not saying something is often so much higher than saying something.
The world would be so much better if we replaced sanctimony and these holier-than-thou attitudes with basic apathy. Now I don’t often advocate for apathy because not caring can be dangerous.
So I guess I’m asking that we all start practicing selective apathy. That thing you want to get upset about and jump on your high horse and start shouting about like William Wallace? Maybe try keeping that horse in the stable and your thoughts in your mouth.
Now, I am not trying to take your freedom of speech. I’m kindly requesting that you use that privilege with a little more discretion.
And if you can’t, maybe get a job that allows you to write a column complaining about it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.