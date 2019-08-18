They say when you need a mattress, all you see are mattress commercials. When you’re thinking about buying a new car, you see that car everywhere on the road.
Psychologists refer to that as the Baader-Meinhof Phenomenon, also known as the frequency illusion in which something — like a mattress or new car — that has recently come to a person’s attention suddenly seems to appear with improbable frequency shortly afterward.
For the last several months, my mattress and my new car has been just one word.
Ope.
Baader and Meinhof have been tag-teaming my subconscious with these three letters for days on end.
O.
P.
E.
I knew I said ope. I’m from the Midwest — the south burbs of Chicago, to be exact. Everyone in the Midwest says ope.
But I had no idea with what mind-numbing and back-breaking frequency until I started paying attention to it. I was happier when I didn’t notice it, and I thought it was funny when I first started to catch myself.
That lasted about three days before I found myself saying ope probably 35-40 times every day. That is exhausting.
I stop in my tracks now every time I reflexively drop that three-letter utterance. My shoulders sag. I drop my head. I guess I’m just disappointed in myself.
It’s not that I don’t love or even like the word. I find it incredibly endearing ... when other people say it.
My hope was that diving head first into ope and finding out where it came from and when it started being used would exorcise my demons, but it has only made me notice ope even more.
I sat in the movie theater and my eyes went wide as saucers when I heard Brad Pitt’s character, Cliff Booth, in the movie “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood...” drop an “ope” in there. Whether it was a conscious choice by Pitt to add layers to his character or just part of the native Shawnee, Oklahoman’s subconscious is anybody’s guess — but it’s proof that the word is everywhere.
The fact that I didn’t find any answers during my research didn’t help drive the ope ghosts out of my consciousness either.
Not a day after deciding to devote an entire Sunday centerpiece to ope, I walked into the Family Fare and nearly bumped into somebody as I turned down an aisle. I said “ope,” but instead of hearing the other guy respond in kind, I heard him throw his own variation on it and go “whope.”
I can only assume that was a combo of “whoa” and “ope.” That makes my head hurt, but it was a perfect example of how we — even as individuals — make our language our own.
I know some may find it silly that I spent two weeks on this story and have spent months learning to live with my propensity for ope, but it really is just a fascinating word that so well represents the little idiosyncrasies we all have.
I don’t expect myself to stop saying ope anytime soon. In truth, I fear that it will be the only thing I can think to say as I lie on my deathbed.
If that turns out to be the case, at least I’ll go as a polite Midwesterner. True to my roots.
