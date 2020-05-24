I brought a dog home six years ago.
He was just an absolute bundle of problems and issues wrapped completely in love. I know that sounds like something you’d find in a Hallmark greeting card, but it was absolutely true.
He was a sweetheart that just wanted to be held close, comforted and made to feel safe.
I guess that’s not surprising considering the life he had before me.
The vet said it looked like someone had lopped off ears when he was a puppy — cut them with a pair of scissors and then cauterized the wounds with a clothing iron.
The shelter that took him in said he’d been found beaten, bloodied and starved in a ditch on the side of the just outside of Hart. He weighed just 30 pounds when someone brought him in. Nothing but shaking skin and bones, whose life was confined to a cage in that shelter for nine months before I made the long drive from Rantoul, Illinois, to Shelby, Michigan, to pick him up.
His was an insisting and heavy love. He absolutely demanded that he be allowed to love you, but not with the slightest hint of selfishness.
He was this handsome and gentle brindle-colored pit bull whose unstoppable love tapped you like a 30-ton Mack truck going a mile an hour, just nudging his way into your heart.
He made his way into a lot of hearts. Mine, especially.
Despite the cages he destroyed (both plastic and metal), the screen windows and doors he busted through, the food he swiped off the counter or the accidents he had in the house, he was my dog, he was my buddy, my pal, my friend.
He was my Guinness. A gift I never deserved, but one I was so incredibly blessed to have for six years.
Three weeks ago, he died.
Cancer.
T-cell lymphoma, to be exact.
It came out of nowhere. I found the lump on his neck Jan. 7, and we started chemotherapy two weeks later.
We caught it early, and there was a 98 percent chance he’d go into remission.
But this cancer was a son of a bitch and just could not be beaten.
He fought bravely. Never once hesitated or pulled back on his leash when we walked into the vet for his chemo treatment.
He stuck around and gave me four more months of unconditional love before his big heart began thumping its last beats.
But as I sit here and write this, his ashes are in a wooden box on his dog bed with his favorite chewed-up baseball next to him.
And I’m angry. I’m furious. I’m completely shattered.
Losing him hasn’t been just heartbreaking, but it’s been mind-breaking and soul-breaking.
I spent last Sunday walking around in the rain at some of our favorite hiking spots, just holding his ashes in my arms. I drove out to Empire and sat in my car as the rain whipped down on the waters of Lake Michigan in front of me.
I just wasn’t OK. And I’m not OK.
But that is OK.
The trouble with grief is that the people who care about us and love us don’t want to see us in pain. They want to do what they can to make us feel better, to fix us, to stop the hurt.
That’s the problem.
Those suffering a loss do not need to be fixed, they don’t need to feel better or have the hurt stop. They just need to be in a bad place.
Please believe me when I say that I don’t want to feel better. I don’t want to be happy. I don’t want to smile or laugh or enjoy anything.
I just want to be miserable.
I want to sob into my pillow. I want to punch my bedroom door or throw a lamp across the room.
I want to scream and yell and just be angry that my 65-pound pup, who spent every evening cuddled in my lap and every night snuggled up next to me in bed, is gone.
I want to miss my dog.
I want to grieve Guinness.
I wish cancer never took him from me. I wish my house wasn’t so empty without him. I wish I cherished more the time I had with him.
Six years with him was not enough.
No amount of time ever would have been.
