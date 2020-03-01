About a year ago, I walked into a coffeehouse and met Brian Williams.
We chatted about this group he had. A group of men that meets in a tattoo shop above a bar in Traverse City. A group that opens up about struggles with addiction or past traumas. A group that celebrates life’s good fortunes. A group that studies the Bible and wrestles with what scripture says, what it means and what it means to the men sitting in those chairs.
A group called Fight Club.
I’d heard about a similar group out in Buckley at the Tabernacle Church from John Vermilya, the pastor at the Tab and the soccer coach at Buckley High School. John and I developed a pretty good rapport when I was still pounding the pavement on the sports desk and followed the Bears closely as they made a run to the Final Four.
I’d reached out to John in search of some guidance about a month before meeting Brian. Life was throwing one haymaker after another at me, and many of the people I cared deeply about were suffering. I wondered if returning to my faith might help.
We met up for lunch and chatted for more than an hour. I’d never heard someone talk about faith and religion the way John did — blunt and matter of fact but passionate and generous. It was both unsettling and comforting.
I was brought up a good Catholic boy in a strong Irish household. My experience with religion was CCD classes every week in some stranger’s house and long, quiet masses with the priest talking and the audience repeating words and phrases at the right times.
I never really connected to it because I never knew what was going on, and — heaven help me — I was so bored. The messages rarely resonated with me, and the only reason I kept going was because it was expected of me by my parents — and I certainly didn’t want to disappoint them. I don’t think I could have handled the guilt.
That guilt, I’ve found, is the mark of many a Catholic, including myself.
That guilt is actually why I started going to Fight Club.
John invited me to the Buckley group during that lunch, and I gave the polite non-answer of, “Oh yeah, I definitely might possibly check that out ... maybe.”
It wasn’t until I was looking for something to write about that Fight Club popped back into my mind. I thought it would make for an interesting story, and John directed me to Brian, who had recently opened a Fight Club chapter in Traverse City.
When Brian and I met, he had that same passion and generosity John displays. He invited me to come to one of the meetings to see what it’s all about and talk to some of the men in the group.
So I went ... for the story.
After the two-hour session was over, I interviewed a couple of the guys and then Brian invited me to come back next week, but this time without my notebook or camera. Again, I gave that polite non-answer.
But then a couple of days later, I got a text from Brian asking me if I was going to go next week. I said I’d definitely think about it. Then, a couple days after that, Brian texted me telling me how excited he was to see me at Fight Club the next day.
Now I was stuck. I had to go. I couldn’t disappoint him. My guilt wouldn’t allow that.
So I went ... for Brian.
And then I went the week after that and the week after that and after that.
Soon, I was going for me.
During this last year, I’ve found myself closer to God and more in touch with my faith than at any time when I was going to church every week as a kid.
I’ve witnessed the power of prayer, both for others and personally.
I believe.
That is such an odd thing for me to write, especially because I consider myself quite the pragmatist.
But I’ve experienced the power and the energy my faith provides in the darkest moments. I spoke about it at Fight Club three weeks ago and unsuccessfully held back tears as I tried to articulate what it felt like.
The path is different for everyone. I’m just grateful I’m finally walking the right one for me.
And I’m glad I walked into that coffeehouse a year ago.
