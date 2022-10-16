The last couple of months have been a struggle for my mother, both physically and emotionally. And as the matriarch of the Quealy family, her struggles reverberate through us all — my father, my brother, my two sisters, my in-laws and my nephews.
Seeing the often infallible and indestructible Carol Quealy laid up and relegated to the couch or her bed because of severe, chronic and debilitating back pain — the result of two bulging discs and a ruptured dural sac — was a stark reminder to us all of something I still don’t have the strength to recognize or accept.
But just because I can’t doesn’t make the reality and eventuality any less real. Yet, that is still far off. This recovery, however, is extremely present.
After major surgery that required a hospital stay and for my mom to remain motionless for 24 hours, the aftereffects have taken a toll on the strongest woman I’ve ever seen. For one of the few times in my life, the roles were reversed as I and my siblings and my dad served as her support — her rock to hold onto amid stormy seas.
As I sat on the family room floor of my childhood home, I listened as she recounted the panic attacks that came like tidal waves after her surgery. I’ve fallen victim to many a panic and anxiety attack in my life, and my mom has been the one I called when they became too much.
So I could relate. I told her how difficult those anxieties are to battle, how even logic doesn’t always help, how crushing the rolling snowball feels as it grows larger and larger with you trapped in the middle — unable to slow its quickening speed.
And although I couldn’t offer the exact solution, I could assure her that she would always make it through. Always.
The road to recovery is not a straight line. Sure, you see the light at the end of the tunnel every once in a while, but even progress has its twists and turns and stumbles and falls.
I have the scars — physical and mental — from my own road to prove that. Mine obviously aren’t the same as my mother’s. She has to battle through the physical weakness, the pain, the emotional toll and struggles that come with this surgery. But I told her that not every day is going to be a bad day and not every day is going to be a good day. Not every day is going to feel like progress, but it is.
Every day is another step closer. But even as you get closer to the light at the end of the tunnel, there will be pitfalls and roadblocks and obstacles that make that light dim and seem farther away than it is. Maybe it even falls completely out of sight.
You just have to eventually stand back up, climb over and keep moving. Easier said than done, I know. But the only thing easier is staying down.
My road has been filled with land mines I’ve planted myself, obstacles I’ve thrown in my own way, deep holes I’ve dug and stepped into without a rational thought. But each time, I’ve healed, I’ve endured, I’ve crawled out.
The only way I’ve done that is with the support of my mom and my dad and my family. For that, I owe.
So it is my duty to repay that unpayable debt and be there as best as I can in this time of need.
Struggles don’t show weakness, they reveal strength we didn’t know we had. In whatever road you find yourself on, please remember that.
