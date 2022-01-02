I nearly suffered the fate of the greatest fear that a single person living alone can experience. Choking to death on a piece of food.
Granted, I don’t technically live by myself, but I doubt my 13-year-old dog has the necessary skills to perform the Heimlich maneuver on a 178-pound, 37-year-old man. Although she was outside when this occurred, so she never really had the opportunity to prove me wrong in that regard.
I had nuked some leftover Christmas ham and slapped it on two pieces of toast to grab a quick sandwich before heading to work. Now, I’m one of those people who never gives himself enough of a time cushion to get ready in a comfortable fashion, so I’m always rushing around to try and get out the door.
You’d think I’d learn my lesson by now, but nope. I honestly doubt this “near-death” experience will change that.
This tactic invariably leads to me trying to complete several tasks at once. In this case, I was trying to eat while also getting dressed.
I put the ham sandwich in my mouth — just to hold it there, not even to take a bite — while I put my pants on. As I yanked up the first pant leg, I inhaled at the same time and sucked a tiny piece of ham down my throat.
The morsel of cured pork lodged itself in my windpipe and sent me, now unable to breathe, into an immediate panic. I started pacing around the house, grasping at my throat and tripping on the pants that I was dragging around by my ankle.
I started trying to cough but to no avail. I was legitimately and sufficiently in freakout mode.
I’ve actually performed the Heimlich maneuver three times in my life. All successfully, might I add. However, those were on other people. I had yet to accomplish or even attempt the task on myself.
Here was my big chance.
Fortunately, I had seen that episode of “30 Rock” in which Liz Lemon, played by the incomparable Tina Fey, talks about this exact situation. That spurred me at the time to look up what to do in the event that you find yourself alone and choking on a piece of food.
I went to the kitchen, grabbed a chair from the table, made a fist and placed it just below my sternum and above my belly button and slammed myself forward onto the back of the chair. It took a couple of attempts, but eventually the piece of ham — which was now coated with slimy spittle — fell harmlessly from my mouth and onto the table.
The coughing fit that followed was almost worse than actually choking. I was yakking like a 90-year-old trying to hork up that pesky piece of phlegm caught in the back of his throat for the last three days.
Tears were streaming down my face, and every time I tried to breathe in, the coughing only got worse. I put my hands over my head to try and open the airway, and that eventually helped, but I was still coughing long after that — despite the copious amounts of water I drank.
The experience was an odd one, to say the least. Scary as well.
My journalistic curiosity got the best of me, of course. My Google search history will show “How many single people choke to death alone” and “single people die of choking” and “self-Heimlich” and “How do you Heimlich yourself.”
From 2017-19, the National Safety Council showed that more than 15,000 people in the United States of America died from choking — making it the fourth leading cause of accidental deaths in the country.
Wikipedia even has a list of famous choking deaths. Had I not successfully self-Heimlich’d, I would have joined the ranks of Sophocles, Attila the Hun, Jimmie Foxx and Tennessee Williams.
I’m sure you’re saying, “Now come on, Brendan. You’re certainly not famous enough to make that list.”
And you know what? You’re right. But just let me have this, OK? I mean, I almost died.
