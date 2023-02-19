I could feel and hear the blood rushing through my ears. Like hot sand coursing through warm gel.
I could feel the slight tinge of pain at the top of my head before it began to radiate down my temples and behind my eyes.
The vice clamps at the base of my neck. The cement in my jaw.
A lovely little stress headache that I simply dealt with because now it’s just a common occurrence.
So I close my eyes, roll my head back and from side to side as I take a shallow, exasperated breath in and let a resigned sigh spill out.
I’m tired.
I’m so tired that much of this column was written and then deleted with a frustrated and apathetic shrug of the shoulders.
Nothing I say will make a difference. Nothing written in this small space in the Record-Eagle will have the slightest impact or affect the slightest change. I’ve written about it before, and yet here we are again.
So why bother?
Everything will march forward as it ever has with nothing to show for it. Life will go on.
Well, not all life.
And when this happens again. Life — but not all lives — will go on.
And when this happens again, words will be said. Thoughts and prayers will be offered by some and rejected by others. Facebook profile photos will be changed. Well-meaning but ultimately empty promises meant to be broken will be made.
People will say this time will be different.
But it won’t be.
And nothing will be done.
The time for faith is gone and well in the past. This unending and bullet-riddled cycle of trauma is gaining spoke after spoke as we endure tragedy after tragedy.
Each time, our human hearts are cut with little time to heal before they are cut again. Scar tissue building to protect us, but soon our hearts will be nothing but scar tissue. The hearts of those left alive, anyway.
I have so much to say, but so little strength to say it. I want to scream, but the apathy inside of me that is serving as a coping mechanism is telling me that screaming into the void will do nothing but hurt my throat.
Cruelty and stubbornness have partnered with greed and lust for power to heed any progress. And that will continue.
Because that is what this has become. Cruelty. Greed. Lust. An abomination created under the guise of freedom and the fear of overreach.
Crawling deeper and deeper into this rabbit hole of anger and loathing is so unhealthy for me, and I’m sure many others feel the same way and fight the same battles within themselves each and every day while the world around them wages war on itself.
Where do we go from here?
I don’t have the strength to worry about that let alone find an answer to a question it seems no one wants to answer. I mean, how is it that we experience so much of this together but we live our lives so alone and separate from each other?
But maybe that’s just me. Maybe all I’ve done to try and protect myself (while not doing a very good job of it) has pulled me further away from humanity. Because I don’t have much faith in us. Not in humans. Not in humanity. Not even in myself.
I guess there wasn’t really any point to this diatribe masquerading as a column in a northern Michigan newspaper.
But I already knew that. And so did you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.