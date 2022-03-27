Years had passed since I’d last heard from Jeff.
We were an unlikely pair of friends.
Jeff was about 6 feet 4 inches and built like an NFL lineman because ... well, because he was a former NFL lineman. I’m 5 foot 10 inches when I’m generously lying, and the closest I got to professional sports was a short stint on the semi-pro bowling circuit in Illinois.
Jeff was outgoing and gregarious with big thoughts and bigger dreams that he managed to manifest into realities and major achievements. I’m rather reserved and fairly risk-averse when it comes to taking big chances that could result in spectacular failures, which means I haven’t accomplished much.
But we had one very important thing in common. We loved our dogs.
Jeff and I met at a dog park in the south suburbs of Illinois in 2009. His puggle, Gizmo, and my dog, Luna, became fast friends and daily playmates. We’d spend hours each day watching Lunes and Gizzy run around and playfully beat the crap out of each other while we talked about the simple things in life and the complexities of existence.
Our friendship grew to a point where he decided to take a risk and move with me to Champaign, Illinois, while I got my master’s degree. I guess he just needed a challenge, or he knew I’d need a friend to help get me through a tough and demanding transition period — and some help with the monthly rent.
So Luna and Giz went from dog park buddies to roommates, and of course they were thrilled with the new arrangements.
But just as friends do, we grew apart. Not for any particular reason other than our lives’ paths were going in different directions.
We kept in touch here and there. We’d make plans to meet up at our old stomping grounds, the dog park, with Luna and Gizmo, but ultimately life would get in the way and it wouldn’t happen.
I got a text from Jeff on Wednesday night.
“Hey man, I don’t know if this is still your number, but sadly tomorrow I have to send Gizmo over the Rainbow Bridge. I’m devastated. I know you loved that pup too, so I figured I’d let you know. Hug Luna extra tight if she’s still with us.”
I didn’t even think about responding. I called him right away, tears already welling up in my eyes.
“Hey, buddy,” the voice on the other end eked out with the familiar rasp caused only by crying.
Although I was the one who called him, I didn’t know what to say.
“I’m so sorry, man.”
That was the best I could come up with.
For the last two-plus years, I was the one on the other side of that conversation.
I was the one grief-stricken and heartbroken over the loss of my dog, Guinness.
I knew that nothing I could say could take away the pain Jeff was feeling and the pain he’ll soon feel.
But I just wanted him to know I care, and that’s all we can do for those getting wrecked by loss.
We stayed on the phone for a few minutes before he told me he just wanted to get back to Gizmo.
He asked for a picture of Luna before we hung up, and I texted him one shortly afterward — letting him know that we both were sending our love to the two of them.
I told him to reach out whenever he needed to talk, and I made sure he knew I was serious. I got another text a few minutes later.
“How long is it going to take, once he passes, before it doesn’t feel like I’m going to die? Everything hurts. I’m so crushed.”
I was honest. I told him it will take a long time. He’ll feel empty. Life won’t seem real.
“Gizzy is a special kind of pup, man,” I wrote back. “He’s all love and positivity and acceptance. Losing the physical presence of that, the pain is indescribable. But he’s worth every ounce of that pain.”
“You’re right about Gizzy,” Jeff replied. “He was the best dog I ever could have asked for. Everything I ever wanted out of a dog.”
I’ve been swimming in my sea of grief for the last 27 months since Guinness was diagnosed with cancer in January 2020 and when he died four months later. I know how dark and deep those waters can be.
So many people have supported me, thrown me a life jacket, swum with me or just checked in.
All I can do in repayment of that is to be there for those who need a swimming buddy.
Before the conversation with Jeff ended, he suggested we meet up the next time I’m back in Chicago.
I hope we follow through and make good on it this time.
