I know I’m not telling any tales out of school when I say the rental market in and around Traverse City is absolutely brutal. Just brutal — especially for any young, single professionals trying to make their bones in their chosen line of work.
Count me among those professionals, although the gray whiskers in my beard and the silver hair along my temples might eliminate the “young” part. Don’t be fooled by my headshot. That is 4.5 years old, and you could already see the gray creeping in on my chin.
I know the Traverse City expression “A view of the bay for half the pay” is tired and worn out. But it’s also outdated. I think “Half the pay, and you have to live away from the bay because” — as Jimmy McMillan would say — “the rent is too damn high” is more fitting.
Yeah, that doesn’t really roll off the tongue and it doesn’t rhyme, but it gets the point across about how rental costs in the region are pricing out people who want to live and work here.
In my recent bloodhound-esque search for somewhere to live, I nearly had to leave Traverse City and move back in with my parents because I couldn’t find anywhere. That would have been a banner day for this 36-year-old.
The jacked up rent coupled with unseemly fees is a disheartening and disappointing trend that likely has been growing long before I moved here in 2016. At that time, I lived in a one-bedroom apartment with ceilings so low I could raise my arm and touch the ceiling for $775 a month. Just to provide context, I’m 5 foot, 10 inches with the wingspan of a sparrow.
I didn’t know then that I was getting a bargain at $775. I would have just stayed there if a knew a year later that I’d be driving out to Kingsley to look at a “house” smaller than some walk-in closets for $815 a month. This place was a little bigger than my body — and to steal a joke from my favorite comedian, Mike Birbiglia — I saw a mouse there, leaned over to him and said, “Where are you going to sleep?”
I spent more than two months combing the internet for a place to live. Hours every single day making phone calls and sending emails. Having a dog did not help in my search.
All I saw was “no pets” or the more forceful “NO PETS!” or “no dogs allowed” or “dogs acceptable as long as they are under 25 pounds and have the intelligence of Mr. Peabody, the grace of Lassie and the knack for basketball of Air Bud.”
My favorite interaction was a landlord telling me that he’d be happy to rent to me if my “situation changed” with my dog. If my situation changed? I don’t even know what that means.
Even if dogs were allowed, there is the wonderful and nonrefundable pet fee that ranges anywhere from $200 to $500.
Tack those Benjamin Franklins on top of the cleaning fee — another $300 to $350 nonrefundable knife between the ribs — the security deposit, first month’s rent, cost of a moving truck and other expenses. You’re looking at $2,000 at the lowest. That’s simply unrealistic for people, such as myself, scraping by paycheck to paycheck.
Cleaning fees are the biggest joke. Landlords at the last two places I’ve rented have charged $350 and $300, respectively. Both places have required extensive cleaning upon moving in.
After I expressed my disappointment about the state of the house, I was told that I could have upgraded the cleaning fee and paid $500 if I wanted the place to be pristine. Pristine? I just didn’t want to find mouse crap and dead bugs in the kitchen cabinets.
But the renters have no power in such situations. What leverage did I have to demand the cleaning fee back? Zero. Even if I demanded it back, what are the chances I would get it? Zero.
And when you move out, you best believe that landlord is going to do to everything possible to avoid giving back the security deposit in full — or at all.
Between the scammers and the gougers, the bait-and-switchers and the slumlords, all they want is to bleed you dry for the least amount of effort.
Renting in Traverse City is death by 1,000 cuts. And landlords use your cash as the blade.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.