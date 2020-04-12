I just stopped to get some butter.
I swear.
It wasn’t until I walked up to the check-out line with a cart full of groceries that I realized how quickly I gave into the panic.
This was weeks ago just as news about the coronavirus was starting to take shape and when the world was snatching 64-packs of toilet paper faster than they could be stacked on the shelves.
I was heading home from a long night at work and decided to stop at the Williamsburg Meijer to grab some butter — and only butter.
It was about 9:30 p.m. on a Thursday, and that was easily the most crowded I’d ever seen the parking lot at that Meijer.
When I walked through the first set of doors, an employee said to me, “We’re all out of toilet paper, if that’s what you’re looking for.”
I joked with him and fired back, “Ah, I don’t even use toilet paper, so I’m all set.”
He had a good chuckle, and I walked through the second set of doors. I hesitated as soon as I got in and thought, “You know what? Might as well grab a cart and a few provisions.”
A “few” provisions turned into $155 worth of groceries that started with a family-size pack of Double Stuf Oreos. I mean, if the world is going to end, I might as well enjoy a treat or 50.
As I strolled up and down the aisles, I could feel this impending sense of panic. People were still smiling and being polite as we all tried to navigate the store, but this tension hung in the air. A low-hanging cloud of worry.
My lowest moment came just after I loaded 11 packets of Knorr chicken noodles into my cart. I seriously debated — and this is 100 percent true — if I should make my way over to the sporting goods section and buy a machete.
Now, I’m sure that says more about my own mental health than it does about anything else, but it was something I considered — if only for a split second before my rational brain took over and told me that a machete would be a little too crazy and overboard.
In case you were wondering, I did remember to pick up the butter, but I felt a bit ridiculous talking to the cashier as I emptied my cart onto the conveyor belt and explained that I’d only come to the store for that one item. She was kind enough to tell me that I was tame compared to some of the other customers she’d rung up that night.
When I stopped at the Meijer last week, the feeling in the store was much different. Much more doom and gloom and fear.
That fear is real.
I thought for sure that my family, friends and loved ones would get through the pandemic without any of them being infected. That was until my mother let the family know my older sister was running a high fever, had a cough and sore throat along with chest pain and congestion.
I originally wrote it off and thought there was no way she has it. But the worry and doubt crept in. I began imagining the worst-case scenario.
How would her two boys, 9 and 5 years old, live without their mommy? How would her husband live without his wife? How would my parents live without their daughter?
I tried to put that fear aside and shove it down, but it boiled over when I called my mom, broke down and sobbed over the phone.
Fortunately, my sister’s test came back negative, but those days and nights of uncertainty took a major toll on the emotions of my family.
My mom quickly spread the news through my family. My dad cried tears of joy and relief as he embraced my younger sister, a more than suitable replacement for my older sister that lives two hours away.
Maybe the experts and pundits are right. Maybe this virus will touch us all in some form or fashion by the time this is done.
We were fortunate this time, but the future still holds that uncertainty, fear and worry.
