Nearly three weeks have passed since I’ve heard from my good pal Joseph Lockwood.
I know full well that is not his real name, but the man who tried to scam $2,450 from me in a rental scheme on Craigslist is still saved in my cellphone as “Joseph.”
He has not reached back out since my article on predatory scammers published June 21. I have not reached out either, although I’ve been tempted to text him the link to my story.
Although I haven’t heard from Joseph, I have heard from a lot of readers. I still get a couple emails a day about it.
My favorites are from people praising my work by telling me they “read the entire article.” It truly is a high compliment, especially on such a lengthy article.
Most told me about their own experiences with scammers on Craigslist and how they quickly bolted from the situation. Others told me about keeping the scammer on the line — just as I did — to see how far the con artists would go and what sweet talk they would use to steal thousands of dollars.
They talked about those far-out sob stories the “landlord” doled out in hopes of gaining trust through sympathy. They talked about the odd ways the scammers dodged general questions or politely pushed back on requests to see the house while guaranteeing everything was on the up and up.
The most satisfying emails I received were from people seeking housing who read my article and then realized the red flags in their own situation they were going through. They backed out of the deal before sending any money, saving themselves from the heartache of losing out on a great deal of cash and the heartbreak of losing out on a home they thought was theirs.
The most difficult email was one I got from a woman who had her own interaction with Joseph.
She’d seen the same posting I saw on Craigslist for that charming, two-bedroom cottage in Slabtown. The rent was a steal for the area, and finding a two-bedroom rental in Traverse City is like striking oil for someone desperately searching for a place to live in a town that does not have enough real estate supply to keep up with the growing demand.
She was going back and forth with Joseph at the same time I was. My guess is he had multiple lines in the water and had a few fish on his hooks.
Unfortunately for this woman, she saw my article after she gave him money. She became another name on a long list of people scammed by predators out to make a buck off the back of hardworking folks just trying to find a place to plant their roots for a year or two.
As law enforcement told her — and told both me and my colleague — there is little hope of finding the person and getting the money back, especially if the scammer is out of state or even out of the country. Her only wish is that the amount of noise stirred up by my article and the people coming forward to police will spur some action.
What that action would be is difficult to say. How do you protect the people that are victimized by these scams? What resources are there to provide assurances that money lost to a scam will be returned?
There does not seem to be any — at least any that can give any relief or satisfaction to the scammed.
The best course of action is to be hyper-vigilant and on the lookout for red flags, be ultra wary of any deal that seems too good to be true, and listen to that nagging voice in the back of your head when you have doubts about the validity of a rental posting.
That doubt — as much as your heart might not want to believe it — is what could save you thousands of dollars.
In other words, give in to your inner journalist.
Be skeptical.
Ask questions.
And do not believe a single thing you hear until you can verify it with at least three sources.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.