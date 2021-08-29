We hardly know the impact we have on the lives of those around us.
Whether they are family or friends, strangers or foes — even animals and insects. The life we live in our own bubble looks different to them than it does to us.
The choices we make and the actions we take affect those near us and even those far off down the road.
I was out cleaning the pool at my parents’ house back in June. I don’t know why I’m writing about this now. I walked around the deck scooping up leaves, dirt and bugs with the skimmer.
At one point I noticed a bumblebee struggling in the water. It was flailing and stressed and panicked.
There were already more than a few dead flies and other insects that were not going to be saved by mouth to mouth, so why not let this bee join its comrades? It’s not my fault the darn thing was stupid enough to fall in, right? And, I mean, it’s just a bee. Who cares?
But I couldn’t leave it there.
I already have enough guilt and shame infecting my soul. I don’t need the death of a bumblebee on my conscience.
So I gently dipped the skimmer in the water and hoisted the little guy or gal out of there. The bee clung to the netting as I rested the skimmer against the railing of the deck, hoping it would dry off in the sun and recover.
I watched as it — soaking wet with its wings stuck and pressed firmly against its body — seemed to huff and puff in an attempt to catch its breath. Up and down and in and out. Up and down and in and out.
I went to the grill to check on dinner and left the bee to rest and hopefully fly away.
When I returned, it was still there. As I approached it and put my face near it to get a closer look, the bee shot off the skimmer.
I’m not sure if it tipped its cap to me as it left or if it waited for me to return to express its gratitude. I’m actually quite certain it did not do that, considering it wasn’t wearing a hat, as far as I could tell, and bees don’t have the capacity to thank a person for saving its life.
That same bee could have gone and stung some poor little boy or girl in the face, or it could have been splattered on the windshield of a car cruising at 70 mph down the highway.
Both are fairly likely scenarios.
But it does not change the fact that I was there to save its life — however minuscule that life might be.
A friend of mine recently had a somewhat similar experience, but this one ended on the wrong side of life and death.
Two weeks ago, the egg of a Brown Anole lizard somehow made it’s way into the soil of her snake plant and managed to hatch. Apparently that happens sometimes with soil QUEALY
Compassion for the smallest among us
from page 1c
shipped from the southwestern states.
Being the kind and compassionate soul she is, she began taking care of the stowaway. She went to a pet store and bought a terrarium and a heat lamp, dried flies and live meal worms. And she got attached. How could you not?
This little creature she named Twig made its way 1,000 miles and into her life. And then it died Tuesday, less than a week later.
She was and is heartbroken. In her words, she is overwhelmingly sad.
Some might not understand that emotion. Some might say it was just a lizard, that it was around for just six days.
But that’s not the point.
We’re human. When we’re at our best, we open ourselves to love, we care — even for the smallest among us. Never question that. Embrace it.
Sure it’s a risk. Any leap of vulnerability is, but that is what makes our lives full.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.