Waves broke softly on the body as it lay on the shore of Lake Michigan.
I stood over the lifeless form on the sand. I couldn’t just leave the body there, could I? Alone. No, not after it had died alone and scared in the waters of that very same lake.
The leash, still attached to a collar covered in seaweed, moved gently — almost hypnotically — as each impending wave came in and then receded back from where it came.
The sun had been down for close to an hour as I stood there, my eyes moving between the dead dog lying at my feet and the ever-darkening horizon that had shifted from a fiery bright orange to a deeply flushed red and purple.
About 45 minutes had passed since I called the police to alert them about what I’d tragically discovered while taking my own dog for a walk along the beach just south of Pentwater. I told the dispatch operator that I’d wait for authorities to arrive and that I would stay there with the body. Again, I couldn’t just leave the poor pup there alone.
That was somebody’s dog, somebody’s best friend, somebody’s constant source of unconditional love and acceptance. All lost to the unforgiving and uncaring waters of Lake Michigan.
I usually go for sunset swims on warm summer nights when I’m in Pentwater. Those moments in the water as the sun seemingly sinks into the lake are both peaceful and powerful, rejuvenating my soul.
But that night, I didn’t. I wasn’t feeling it for some reason.
And when I walk on that beach, I usually head north.
But that night, I went south. I don’t know why.
Myself, my girlfriend and my 8-month-old puppy began what I expected to be a fairly short walk. Just a barefoot stroll about 100 yards down the beach and then back to the cabin.
But as we made our way on the wet sand with the waves licking our feet, I noticed something on the shore ahead of us.
I was puzzled.
At first, I thought it was a dead fish. A few steps closer, I knew it was too big to be a fish. Was it a bag of garbage?
Another step closer. No, it’s a pillow. No, wait. It’s a jacket.
Two steps closer.
Oh, no! It’s a deer.
But the coloring of the fur was wrong. If it’s not a deer, then ...
“Don’t look!” I said to my girlfriend. “Take Saint and head back toward my parents. It’s a dog. ... It’s a dead dog.”
If you’ve read my past columns, you know how much I love my dogs and dogs in general. If you haven’t read my columns, trust me when I say my dogs are my life — and I wouldn’t have it any other way.
So finding that dog’s body shook me.
Everyone else headed back to the cabin while I waited alone on the beach, standing over the dog and thinking about the last moments of his life as he struggled to stay above water before giving in to the fate the universe wrote for him.
I assumed he fell out of a boat, and either his caretakers didn’t notice or couldn’t reach him and save him without risking — maybe evening sacrificing — their own lives.
But the heartbreak they must feel. The guilt that must eat at them. Simply tragic. There’s no other way to say it. Such a loss in such a fashion is a tragedy.
Darkness had settled over most of the beach by the time the animal control officer arrived. I told him I’d help get the body up the stairs, through the trees and to the road where his truck was parked.
I ran back to the cabin and grabbed a pair of long rubber gloves and a flashlight. By the time we got back to the beach, the last sliver of daylight had been consumed by the night.
When I shone my flashlight on the body, only then did I realize what I thought were his long floppy ears was actually the skin of his face. Fishes had eaten down to the bone on his snout and his front legs. The glaring light off the pure white of his bones was nearly blinding.
The officer wasn’t sure how to go about lifting the dog off the shore and onto the gurney/tarp with handles. I couldn’t bear to leave the dog in that state any longer. I put the flashlight in my mouth, waded into the shallow water, put my hands under the torso and lifted the dog — which probably weighed close to 80 pounds — out and then placed him down on the gurney.
Bloody water sloshed around as we each took one side of the gurney and began the walk back.
That’s when the smell hit.
Death and rot and decay. One of those odors that takes days to leave your nose and still randomly pops up in my olfactory memories.
When we got back to the road, we placed the body down and rolled him onto a tarp. I wrapped him up like a burrito and placed him as respectfully as I could in the refrigerated section of the truck.
Then I went back home. I showered. Didn’t say much. I mean, what was there to say?
When I tried to sleep, sleep wouldn’t come.
Sensing my unease, my girlfriend told me I was the one who was supposed to find that dog. That — because of my love for dogs — I would be the one to stay there and make sure he was taken care of even after he had died and spent days in Lake Michigan before his body washed up on the shore just south of Pentwater.
I don’t know why, but that did give me some comfort. Despite the sadness and the general unease of finding a dead body, if no one else was going to care for that creature, then I’m glad it was me who found it.
I’m glad I didn’t go for my sunset swim.
I’m glad I walked south instead of north.
Hopefully, the family of that dog now has some closure. As heartbreaking as that closure is, I hope they know that someone cared for their dog after he was gone.
