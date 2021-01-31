Sometimes you don’t realize you were born with a winning lottery ticket already cashed and in your hand.
I know others aren’t so lucky, but the older I grow the more I realize I hit the Mega Millions and Powerball with the two people I call “mom” and “dad” — although it’s often “Mah” and “Pops” with a tinge of my southside Chicago accent and a hint of adoration. Just a hint.
I imagine it was difficult for my parents to watch me grow up, although I probably shouldn’t speak for them and I assume they would tell you different.
Between the happy-go-lucky kid I was who refused to look both ways when he crossed the street because — and I quote — “I’ll just get up and kick that car” and the young boy who introduced himself to complete strangers on the beach by saying — and I quote again — “Hi! My name is Brendan, and I have epilepsy,” it probably wasn’t fun to see that unavoidable transition into a petulant and angry teenager.
I should definitely throw ungrateful in there as well.
Granted, I wasn’t always petulant and angry and ungrateful. There were many times when I was the complete opposite. You might say the polar opposite, if you catch my meaning.
But it was my anger and hair-trigger temper that often sent me into fits of rage rife with punched doors, busted drywall and broken knuckles. That anger defined me for so long, and is still a part of the definition of Brendan Quealy if one were inclined to look it up in the dictionary — but it’s now much further down in the entry.
Through all of that — the good, the bad and the very ugly — Mom and Dad were there. Mom was there to hold me and calm me down through the fits of rage, no matter how much I fought back. Dad was there with an understanding nature and empathy I did not see until I got older.
Through all of their patience, I have no doubt they were frustrated. All they wanted to do was understand why, why was I so angry. I never had an answer. I didn’t know.
But they both did that thing good parents do. They never gave up on me, even when I told them to and that I was a lost cause.
As you move into adulthood, you have those conversations with your parents about what it’s like to raise a kid. You come to know that the infallible and all-knowing beings you expected your parents to be — and were angry when they weren’t — were indeed flawed and loving people who didn’t always know what they were doing. Hell, my mom said a few months ago that she still doesn’t know what she’s doing sometimes.
They tell you they wish they would have done things different or better. But what brings you closer to them is the understanding that they both did the absolute best they could at that time. That absolute best was never perfect, but it was more than enough for me, for my brother, for my two sisters.
With that honesty comes acceptance, admiration, reconciliation. What a wonderful thing.
One of the most memorable things my dad said to me about their approach to raising four kids was that they’d give us enough rope to hang ourselves and then cut us down when we did. They allowed the mistakes and the bad choices.
Sometimes the repercussions were beyond their ability to cut me down, but they always rushed to me to grab my legs and hoist me up until I found my way out of the noose.
But those are the things you miss when you’re a kid — or a stunted man-child in his 20s.
I’m glad I see them now, but boy oh boy was Rod Stewart right.
I wish that I knew what I know now when I was younger.
