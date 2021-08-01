When I’m behind the wheel of my car and — inevitably — behind someone else in his or her car, I’m always struck by one thing: What a challenge it must be to live without your left hand.
Based on driving in the area for the last five years, the loss of a person’s left hand — be it to amputation, an accident with a firework or carelessness with the garbage disposal — seems to be an epidemic in northern Michigan.
The odd thing is that when I’m out of my car and walking around downtown or in Aldi or grabbing some pork mac ‘n’ cheese from Blue Tractor, most everyone seems to have both hands.
It’s a curiosity that often leaves me furrowing my brow and rubbing the gray hairs on my chin in search of an explanation.
Occam’s razor tells us that the simplest explanation is often the best answer.
Following that logic, the simplest explanation and best answer for why no one puts on their freaking turn signal when they’re driving in this damn town would be that they simply don’t do it.
But that seems ridiculous to me.
We all went to driver’s ed. We were all taught to use our turn signals. We all get frustrated when someone in front of us doesn’t use the turn signal. Right?
And it’s so simple to do. It’s the flick of a finger.
So the simplest explanation can’t be the best answer. No one would be so inconsiderate to take to the road and ignore a basic function of driving and a basic courtesy of being a human being.
The only answer I could come up with is that 90 percent of the northern Michigan population and the cavalcade of tourists here do not have a left hand.
But we all know that’s ridiculous. We all know that most drivers do, in fact, have both hands and are, in fact, extremely capable and eminently qualified to use the turn signal and let the drivers behind them know that they will soon be pressing the brakes and making a left or right turn or changing lanes.
Oh, that reminds me. Here’s another quick point that needs to be made: You have to put your turn signal on BEFORE you brake. Not after. Not at the same time. Before. You hitting the brakes and then putting on your turn signal does absolutely nothing to help the drivers behind you.
I don’t know where some of you learned to drive, but it certainly wasn’t under the watchful and insightful tutelage of Jack Quealy. Twenty-one years later and I’m still constantly thinking about the lessons and advice my dad gave me while he taught me to drive.
Two of them have been the most helpful.
The first was to watch the cars in front of the car you’re behind. If they hit the brakes, take your foot off the gas and prepare to brake.
The second — and most important of all rules of the road — was this: Assume everyone else on the road is an idiot and you’ll never be surprised by their idiocy.
That boils down to just being an aggressive-yet-responsible driver who pays attention to other drivers and anticipates what moves (stupid or smart) those drivers might make.
I look back on so many of the columns I’ve written, and so many of them are filled with righteous indignation spilling from my fingers. This one is obviously no different.
But I can’t help myself.
I feel like I’m already well on my way to being Andy Rooney at the end of “60 Minutes,” just taking up air while complaining about the mundane. I might as well just prepare myself for the 80-year-old Brendan rambling wildly while my big ol’ bushy eyebrows blow wildly in the hot air coming from my mouth.
Hopefully by then, people will be using their damn turn signal.
