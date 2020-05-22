TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Area Public Schools Associate Superintendent Jame McCall has announced her retirement.
McCall, who has served in TCAPS for more than 30 years as a teacher, principal, central office administrator as well as associate superintendent, was a semifinalist for the open superintendent position before board trustees selected Alpena's John VanWagoner as the district's next leader. McCall's retirement is effective Aug. 1.
McCall did not immediately return a call for comment, but in a press release issued Friday morning, McCall said her announcement is made with "gratitude" as she reflected on her time in the "meaningful and rewarding field of education."
"I am proud of the work that we have accomplished together as an organization, and I have been honored to serve alongside our dedicated team who always keeps the best interest of our community's children at the forefront of their minds," McCall said.
Jim Pavelka, interim TCAPS superintendent, confirmed Friday that McCall submitted her letter of resignation Thursday.
