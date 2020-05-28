TRAVERSE CITY — Sewage backed up in a Traverse City sanitary line and spilled into the Boardman River after a lift station pump failed to start.
One of three pumps at the Front Street lift station didn't turn on following a heavy downpour Thursday, city Municipal Utilities Director Art Krueger said. Rain water infiltrating into the sanitary sewer line caused levels inside to rise and eventually surge out of a manhole cover behind the Record-Eagle offices near Front and Union streets. It flowed across the parking lot there and into the Boardman River.
That's a few city blocks upriver from where the Boardman enters West Grand Traverse Bay, and Krueger said a nearby stormwater drain will carry away some of the sewage to the river as well.
Krueger said he was unsure how much escaped, as the sewage was still flowing into the parking lot when he spoke at 3:30 p.m. A technician had to manually start the pump, which was down for an unknown amount of time for what initially appears to be a software fault. The outflow should stop once the pump catches up with the surge.
"Normally the three pumps keep up and they maintain a sufficient level, but this one pump down resulted in a backup, unfortunately," he said.
The Grand Traverse County Health Department will notify property owners along the river of the sewage spill and post notices on West Grand Traverse Bay beaches, Krueger said. He'll also notify the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy within 24 hours, as is required.
Krueger said he was unaware of any other sanitary system problems as of 3:30 p.m. and acknowledged more rain is forecast for Thursday evening.
Check record-eagle.com for updates to this developing story.
