TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central High School will shut down for two days (Wednesday and Thursday) after a COVID-19 case was discovered at the school.
The Grand Traverse County Health Department informed Traverse City Area Public Schools officials of the positive case Tuesday.
Superintendent John VanWagoner said the shutdown is to allow health department officials to complete contact tracing of those who might have come in contact with the infected person. District staff will do a deep cleaning and disinfecting of the school and any areas in which the person or those in contact might have been.
VanWagoner said the school is only aware of the one positive case at this time.
Grand Traverse Health Department officials will notify all close contacts and alert them to any additional measures they should take.
Classes will be in session remotely and will follow the virtual learning schedule that was in place during the first two weeks of the school year. Central students who attend the Career-Tech Center and/or Northwestern Michigan College for dual enrollment courses should stay at home as well.
All school activities and events are canceled.
All other TCAPS buildings will continue in-person learning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.