ELLSWORTH — A 12-year-old boy drowned while swimming in Ellsworth Lake in Antrim County.
The boy, of Ellsworth, went under the water a little before 4 p.m. on Thursday and was in the lake for about 1.5 hours before being pulled out by rescue personnel, according to a press release from the Ellsworth Police Department. Life saving techniques were unsuccessful and he was taken to Charlevoix Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at about 6:30 p.m.
Several adults, a sibling and friends were there but were unable to rescue him. The boy's name and the names of his parents are not being released out of respect for their privacy, according to the release.
The group was at River Park after a school track team practice, according to an initial investigation by the Antrim County Sheriff’s Office. While in the water, the boy apparently stepped past a drop off into a portion of the lake that is at least 25 feet deep.
Antrim County Sheriff Dan Bean said he believes the cold water temperature was a factor.
"This is a tragic situation," Bean said. "Our prayers go out to the family and the community for their loss."
Dave Benjamin, co-founder and executive director of Great Lakes Surf Rescue, which tracks deaths in the Great Lakes, said even though the boy drowned in an inland lake, the water temperature is still very cold this time of year.
Drownings are a public health issue but they are treated as a recreational issue, Benjamin said.
Water safety is not taught in schools like other health-related programs, he said. Schools have fire drills, tornado drills and even earthquake drills in some states, but little to no water safety education, he said.
The Surf Rescue team advocates for the flip-float-follow strategy. If a person is struggling in the water they should flip onto their back and float, which gives them time to calm down and conserves energy. They should then follow the safest path out of the water.
The organization reported 98 drownings in all of the Great Lakes combined in 2021, with 47 of them in Lake Michigan, considered the deadliest of the five lakes.
As of 2021 there were 1,044 drownings in the Great Lakes since 2010. In addition there have been 12 possible Great Lakes drownings this year, with six of them in Lake Michigan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.