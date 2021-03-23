INTERLOCHEN — Two women injured when the vehicles they were driving crashed head-on on U.S. 31 near Interlochen have died, according to Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Lt. Brian Giddis.
The drivers were Dodie Ferguson, 43, of Interlochen, and 21-year-old Brooke Miller of Beulah, Giddis said in an email.
Both had been taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City after the crash on March 17, both with life-threatening injuries, as previously reported.
Miller was headed west in a Jeep Liberty on U.S. 31 and passing another vehicle when she cashed into the SUV Ferguson was driving, according to sheriff's department releases. It happened in Green Lake Township near where the highway and Betsie River Road meet.
Two children who were riding with Ferguson were taken to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids with serious injuries, as previously reported — Giddis said he didn't know their current condition.
An investigation of the crash will go no further after both drivers died, Giddis said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.