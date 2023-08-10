TRAVERSE CITY — A local business was scammed out of nearly $1,000 after a caller, claiming to be an officer, said the payment was needed to cover a bond, Traverse City Police Department reported.

Law enforcement was notified of the scam at 11:03 a.m. Tuesday.

The business, in the 700 block of Munson Avenue, reported that the unknown caller impersonated law enforcement and demanded $999.99, Sgt. Adam Gray said, to fulfill the requirements of the bond.

The case is under investigation.

