TRAVERSE CITY — A local business was scammed out of nearly $1,000 after a caller, claiming to be an officer, said the payment was needed to cover a bond, Traverse City Police Department reported.
Law enforcement was notified of the scam at 11:03 a.m. Tuesday.
The business, in the 700 block of Munson Avenue, reported that the unknown caller impersonated law enforcement and demanded $999.99, Sgt. Adam Gray said, to fulfill the requirements of the bond.
The case is under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.