LELAND — A bomb threat shut down Leland’s Fishtown district for several hours, evacuating residents and businesses.
Leelanau County Dispatch received a call from an unknown man threatening to kill his spouse and about an object placed in Fishtown around 7:50 p.m. on Monday. Law enforcement deemed the bomb threat credible, according to a Leelanau County Sheriff statement on social media.
Because the potential for loss of life, several deputies, Michigan State Police troopers and units from the Leland and Grand Traverse Band Fire Departments set up a perimeter, the statement read. After five hours, the area was cleared and deemed safe to the general public, the release stated. Deputies are asking anyone with information on the incident to call dispatch at 231-256-8800.
Lt. Derrick Carroll confirmed on Tuesday evening that MSP’s bomb squad assisted Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office and that more details would be available Wednesday.
