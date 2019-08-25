MANCELONA — Mystery author Elizabeth Kane Buzzelli had a wonderful time during her trip to France last fall.
What happened when she got home? Not so much fun.
Buzzelli, who lives on Starvation Lake near Mancelona, ended up in the hospital October 2018 because she couldn’t breathe. Doctors diagnosed her with hypereosinophilic syndrome, or HES.
The diagnosis couldn’t have come at a worse time. The popular author was in the middle of writing her 13th book.
HES is a group of blood disorders that occur when a person has high numbers of eosinophils — white blood cells that play an important role in one’s immune system, according to Mayo Clinic’s website. Over time, the excess eosinophils enter various tissues, eventually damaging organs.
The most common targets are the skin, lungs, digestive tract, heart, blood and nervous system, the website reads. Untreated, HES can become life-threatening.
Buzzelli was placed on a “high” dose of prednisone — one of a few treatments for HES, according to Mayo Clinic — and was released from the hospital. A few weeks later, Buzzelli’s daughter brought her back because of strange behavior.
“I had a drug psychosis and was back in the hospital because I thought I was Lizzie Borden,” said Buzzelli. Finishing the murder mystery novel was the hardest thing she’s ever done, and trying to edit also was difficult, she said.
The book, “And Then They Were Doomed,” was released Aug. 13.
“I had another victim (for the book) in mind and, the next thing I knew, it was as if I was being told what to write,” Buzzelli said. “It’s worked out fine for me because I’m getting good reviews, but it was as if somebody else was inside my head telling me what to write and was very, very critical of me.”
Lizzie Borden was suspected of killing her father and stepmother with an ax in Fall River, Mass., in 1982. Borden was tried and acquitted of the murders, but a rhyme about the killings still is widely known today.
Doctors lowered the prednisone dosage and the psychosis abated, but she had no control over her emotions and it was hard to focus, Buzzelli said.
Prednisone generally is used as an anti-inflammatory or to treat allergic reactions, said Julie Botsford, a medication safety pharmacist at Munson Medical Center. It quiets down the immune system.
Botsford is not familiar with Buzzelli’s specific case and did not comment on it directly. She provided the Record-Eagle only with information about prednisone.
People naturally make prednisone or prednisone-like compounds, so a prescription just provides a little extra, Botsford said.
“We try to keep people on it as short a time as possible because we don’t want people to stop producing their own,” she said. “Your body becomes dependent on it the longer you’re on it.”
The medication can have negative effects on a person’s mental state, depending on the dose — which varies depending on what’s being treated, Botsford said. It’s also common for a person taking prednisone to become more irritable, but prednisone can have positive impacts too — when used during a cancer regime, for example, it can give a person more energy, she said.
“It’s always a risk versus benefit so it depends on the situation,” Botsford said.
For Buzzelli, it’s not worth it. She continued taking the lower dose prescribed until about three weeks ago, when she decided to stop.
“Living with it was an impossibility,” Buzzelli said.
Prednisone might be right for some people, she acknowledged. But she wants people to know that, if they’re having strange reactions to the medication, it’s not just them.
“I know people who’ve been on it and have no problem,” Buzzelli said. “There’s just some of us (that can’t take it).”
