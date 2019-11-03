We all go through transitions in our lives.
Some of them are welcomed, planned and exciting. This might include a new baby, new marriage, new job, retirement, moving to a new city or going away to college.
Just because it’s exciting doesn’t mean it will be easy, but there is the ability to prepare for the transition and the many changes that come with it.
But some transitions are unexpected, difficult and happen without warning.
This may include a loss, such as loss of a job, a family member or even a home. It may also include an accident, diagnosis or illness that requires adapting to a new lifestyle and new roles for those involved.
Whether it is a planned or unexpected, transitions are difficult.
Any transition asks us to change our everyday routine, change the way we see our environment, change the way we interact with it and all of this comes with complicated emotions.
So, what can we do to help ease ourselves in the midst of going through a change in our lives?
Focus on what you can control.
This is clearly easier said than done. But when we focus on even the smallest thing that we have control over it can make all the difference.
Let’s face it, transitions usually include letting go of a lot of control and reevaluating our expectations. But when we choose to shift our focus to even the smallest things when everything else seems unmanageable, we gain back that sense of power or peace that may have been lost. It just takes time.
Accept the change and view it as a time to grow and learn new things about yourself. Change can cause fear and anxiety. Acknowledge the fear and anxiety that comes with change, process and talk about it. Use your support system or talk to a mental health professional.
Take time to adjust to the changes. When we rush, expecting to find our “new normal” right away, we will be disappointed. Finding a “new normal” takes time. Honor yourself, by giving yourself the necessary time to reflect on what you and those around you need. And remember to take care of yourself, body mind and spirit, in the process.
