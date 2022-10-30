Have you ever been faced with a tough task, life transition or struggle where you pushed through, on our own and made it out on the other end?
We all have, and we often count those moments of hard work and resiliency as some of our best moments. Moments when we triumphed over struggle.
But what about those times when you were facing a struggle and you pushed through on our own and you “tough it out” coming out with more damage on the other end? How could that outcome had been different if you would have asked for help? Could asking for help have avoided such a hard struggle overall? Could asking for help have avoided the damage done? The physical or mental exhaustion? Sleepless nights? High stress or anxiety? Feelings of sadness or depression? The heaviness that comes with struggle?
Why is asking for help so hard? Has society sent a message to help others, but not to ask for help ourselves? Did our parents encourage us to push through and get the job done no matter what? Do we believe that asking for help makes us too vulnerable, look weak or too needy? Has the message to “be independent” been pushed to the forefront of our consciousness?
Asking for help is a strength. It builds confidence. It demonstrates resourcefulness. The ability to be vulnerable enough to say, “I’m struggling” is a superpower. It shows others that it’s OK to ask for help and works to build a culture of collaboration, confidence, and empowerment. We do not have to carry our struggle alone, all by ourselves.
I challenge you to ask for help. Ask your friend to help you with the kids. Ask your boss for more clarification. Ask your partner to make dinner.
Ask to see a counselor or therapist. Ask for a day off. Ask to talk to a friend. Ask for advice from a colleague. Ask your doctor for more options. Ask about the resources in your community.
Don’t hold it all, when you could easily have someone help carry the burden with you. Lighten your load and ask for help.
Give others a chance to show they care.
Because they do.
