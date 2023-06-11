Dear Class of 2023,
Congratulations! You did it!
You will go off and do great things! You will have an opportunity to create the life you always dreamed of! You will make a difference with your purpose and potential!
There are many more words of advice and encouragement I could offer to help you on the journey toward the next phase of your life. But as a therapist I owe it to you to say that none of those great things are possible if you are not taking care of yourself.
So, my number one piece of advice: Take care of your mental health! Please, please take care of your mental health.
What is mental health?
Mental health is your psychological, emotional, and social well-being.
This can impact the way we feel, how we think, the choices we make and how we interact with others.
Why take care of your mental health?
Our mental health determines how we relate to and interact with people, how we feel about ourselves, it determines how we handle stressful situations and transitions in our lives, and it will impact how we make both big and small choices in our lives. It directly impacts our quality of life. It is essential to having a balanced life and should be treated with the same importance as our physical health.
How to take care of your mental health?
Caring for your mental health looks different for everyone. But at the foundation doing things like exercising, getting outside, eating well, creating time for yourself, getting good sleep, and having a positive support system are essential. Additionally, you can reach out to others to talk about your feelings, write down your feelings, practice intentional self-care, and make mindfulness part of your routine.
When should you ask for more help?
Talking to a therapist can help to untangle messy thoughts or emotions that can feel muddled or unorganized. Therapists can help to evaluate if you need further assistance in treating feelings of depression, anxiety, panic, or processing past traumas.
They can assist you in making being decisions or going through transitions in your life. Just having a safe space to talk openly about how you are feeling can make a huge difference.
Now is the time to celebrate all your accomplishments. To look toward the future and envision all the endless possibilities that your life holds. That is so exciting! But to do that you have to strive for the best version of yourself. Being in touch with your emotional needs and taking care of your mental health can help you get there.
