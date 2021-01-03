The adage goes; give a man a fish, he eats for a day. Teach a man to fish, he eats every day.
Ford’s corollary goes like this; walk a dog once, he gets exercise for a day. Walk a dog twice, he expects to be walked every day.
That’s how it started last spring with our big hound dog, Jimmy. After walking him randomly and intermittently for several years, thanks to the routine of a quarantine lifestyle I began walking him every day at about the same time; right after we ate dinner.
In the heat of the summer, the walks took place any time after about 8 p.m. to make things more comfortable for man and man’s best friend. These days, with darkness falling around 5 p.m., we leash up between four and five.
Either way, lest I try to forget or forego our daily stroll, Jimmy has a body clock alarm that interrupts his own slothful day that gets him up and sends him looking for me to grab a poop bag and the leash.
Here are two dog walking related thoughts I’ve had about this late day dog and dude stroll as well as something to boost the new year.
First, if you have anything that you need to be doing at a given time each day like take medicine, water a plant, or get ready to do anything; associate your dog with that. Not only does our dog insist on an early evening walk, he has come to associate 9 p.m. with being given a snack. My wife gets credit for starting that ritual a month or so back and we are amazed with this beast’s ability to tell time.
While relaxing and reading or watching TV at night we often lose track of the time.
Not the dog, though.
From the depths of his dog bed tucked in the corner of our bedroom, he’ll saunter into the living room and if not acknowledged, will begin to “ask” for his snack.
I tell you that we try to close the snack bar at our house at 9 p.m. and that includes throwing something to the dogs. When Jimmy starts “asking,” I glance at the clock.
He’s hardly ever more than 20 minutes off.
The other “dog thought” is more of a reminder to dusk-time dog walkers to do your best to be seen.
Our neighborhood is fairly quiet but walking the streets around 5 p.m. means keeping watch for inbound commuters and outbound workers from the handful of construction projects currently underway in our ‘hood. It’s wintertime and the bulky coat I wear keeps me warm but it also keeps me hidden. On a dark and cloudy evening with homeward heading traffic not necessarily on the lookout for a guy walking his dog, steps should be taken.
In my case, we secured a few of those neon yellow with reflective striping vests awhile ago and have been wearing one of them on walks since firearm hunting season began. It looks a bit odd on a rural side road, but that’s the point, isn’t it?
So here we go with another New Year. Like me and my dog, I hope you get to spend a part of each day doing something you love. A routine walk is good and so is a routine evening snack.
And like my lightweight but very visible vest, I hope that your new year is nothing short of outstanding.
