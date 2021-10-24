Every adult has heard or read the story of “Goldilocks and the Three Bears” by now. It has been around for centuries and the characters have mildly changed but the plot has not. Recall then, the story begins with a young girl bent upon simple home invasion. It then involves property damage to a favorite chair, a little petty porridge theft, and ultimately escalates into a napping offense before the homeowners interrupt the whole thing and send the antagonist scurrying out the window and into the woods.
“Somebody’s been sitting in my chair”, “somebody’s been eating my porridge”, “somebody’s been sleeping in my bed and here she is!” are all the memorable lines,
It originally involved an elderly woman and three bachelor bears as the lead characters when first published in 1830. The premise never changed but only after a couple of rewrites through the centuries did we end up with the young girl as Goldilocks and Papa, Mama and Baby being the featured bears.
Goldilocks was and still is always looking for the “just right” in life. Not too hot, not too cold, not too soft, not too hard. For the sake of a kids bedtime story, it stayed in simple lanes; porridge, chairs, and beds, and yes, breaking and entering.
With a little effort, we could rewrite this story again, couldn’t we?
First, Goldilocks has new transportation options that weren’t there in 1830. Go one way and the road construction is too much. Go another way and she has to remember how to navigate the roundabout. Perhaps, she could do neither and dial up an Uber — that sounds just right.
Next, can we add a few modern day augmentations to the “cabin in the woods” tableau? Perhaps Goldilocks spent time trying to find the right thing to watch on TV. Or maybe, assume she knew, or somehow hacked, the bear’s WiFi password. She then spent time scrolling through her social media accounts looking for just the right thing on her Instagram account. Either of those would have wasted hours for her which means that finding a comfortable chair and downloading a book on her electronic device would be perfect.
Let’s talk about things outside the cabin for a minute. When not invading cabins, picture Goldilocks in a number of scenarios. Imagine a fairytale township where they don’t allow recreational marijuana dispensaries … or maybe a fairytale township that has lots of them… or, maybe these bears grow their own marijuana. Either way, she’s thinking that this porridge is totally excellent and she’s also feeling a good nap coming on.
There are certain scholars that maintain that the story of Goldilocks and the Three Bears is a political allegory. That looking at things one way and then looking at them another way is a hidden message behind the tale. As a fool’s errand, we could exchange “hot” and “cold” with “left” and “right” and retell the story as a political thing. Just the thought of the story being reviewed on cable television for hours on end, not to mention being on the agendas of nationwide county commission and school board meetings automatically takes that off the table for me.
More likely though, somebody, somewhere, made up a bedtime tale and told it to their kids to send the message that breaking into somebody else’s house, damaging their furniture, eating their food, and crashing in their bed is just a bad idea.
That, and let’s give a local writer something to think about a couple hundred years from now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.