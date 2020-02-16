The mildly sick boy with the runny nose sat quietly near the end of his pew in the small Catholic church.
Every few seconds he’d interrupt the Sunday morning ceremony with an unintended noisy nasal clearing sniff.
Like so many kids his age, he was fighting another winter head cold and since the symptoms had been reduced to just that lingering, obnoxious sniff, his chances of getting to skip Mass didn’t have a prayer.
By the time that the gospel was being read, an old man sharing this family’s pew had heard enough of that blessed sniffing.
The lad was sitting too far from his own dad so he would take matters into his own hand. From deep inside a pants pocket, a red and white handkerchief was plumbed.
The old man flipped the wrinkled fabric open to a “clean” spot and held it to the kids nose.
“Give it a blow” he quietly but sternly commanded.
The kid took a breath, gave a sinus clearing snort, and the service went on just a little bit quieter, if only for a few moments.
He may not have been the only kid in church with a winter cold, but he was the one sitting next to an eager-to-help guy with a handkerchief at his disposal.
And that, my now-disgusted readers, was what often passed for public health care when I was a youngster.
Fifty or 60 years ago, my nose was not the only one being wiped with communal cloth. Throughout that church and many other public places, it was not uncommon to see the common cold being drained into pockets of hanky-using men everywhere.
It was gross and unsanitary which explains why you don’t see people using them as much these days.
If you’re carrying a white handkerchief in your pocket these days it’s more likely and safer to assume that you’re about to signal surrender as you are to wipe some little kids schnoz. Carry one that’s red and has the iconic white pattern printed on it and you’re more likely to be wearing it on your head as a “do rag” than using it on your face as a snot rag.
My dad was a proud hanky user well into his later years. To him, the handkerchief often doubled as a glasses cleaner, although I think his days of wiping the runny noses of others had stopped.
But I never was a hanky guy.
Not to puff out my chest too much, but I’ve always been a Kleenex user.
As a little kid, I’d use dad’s, or the random church-going grown up’s linen repository if I had to, but my preference has always been the single-use style.
Every bathroom in our house, every glove compartment of our cars, and probably half of the coats in our closet are adorned with boxes, packs and sheets of facial tissues — none of which has been blown by more than one nose.
My short stint on earth has seen many modern advances in hygiene. Reliable indoor plumbing, hand sanitizer, and disdain for sharing random bandannas have got to be on the short list of those advances.
On the other hand, making it this far into this year’s cold season unscathed owes itself as much to religiously washing my hands as it does to my robust immune system built — in those germ-filled handkerchiefs of my youth.
