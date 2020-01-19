Thanks to a perfectly good television set being sidelined by incompatibility with Netflix, we took a trip to the television aisle of a local store.
The array of sizes and picture qualities available is amazing but we made a selection and are again able to stream more hours of content than we have time available.
In the store, displayed next to other brands, sizes and qualities of televisions the consumer can clearly see which TV has the best quality of picture. Less expensive models, while having pretty good pictures, pale when presented next to their superior competition. The $500 set looks fine, but just look at the clarity of that $700 set. But again, that $700 version isn’t quite as nice as that one that costs $1,200.
And so on.
I understand sales, a little, but if the cheapest television was separated from the display area and viewed by itself, a guy with my failing eyesight would simply be unable to tell the difference between it and its higher priced brethren.
It’s a phenomenon that can be compared to buying diamonds and cuts of meat. That is, on display in the store in close quarters and coolers, a customer can see the difference in cut, quality, and colors of them all. And nobody wants to be seen toting the least of these out the door.
But get them home and suddenly that $700 difference between the TV we bought and the one we passed on isn’t so obvious. Heck, even the worst of TVs available today are huge improvements over the dusty model that we dropped into the basement five years ago.
I grew up with black and white television, brought into our home by a modern antenna. When given the chance to buy my first TV, it was a color set with a 13-inch screen and a channel tuner knob that afforded me any one of 13 different channels and set me back $350.
I grew up eating meat; mostly lesser cuts like hamburger and roasts. Mom and Dad had six mouths to feed and meat loaf was way more economical than prime rib. Now and then we’ll get a prime cut, which includes a critical stroll through the butcher shop picking out the best-looking cut. In the display, the meat fairly yells at you how great it looks and will taste. And again, nobody wants to take the worst looking one home even though it’s going to be way better than what you’re used to grilling.
I did not grow up with diamonds. As a kid, nobody in our house had any diamonds and when I grew up and bought my first (and only) engagement ring, it didn’t have any diamonds in it either. It had a gold band and a few colored stones, none of which were diamonds.
Years later, having acquired financial stability, the purchase of a much nicer ring for my wife was made. When held close together, one diamond can easily be compared to another. Sizes, shapes and colors are easy to see. But move those diamonds apart and the differences become far less obvious. Seeing a single stone on a person’s hand, other than size, comparisons are hard to make. Again, like buying TVs and prime beef, talking cheap in a jewelry store is psychologically tough to do.
Throughout life, it’s the comparisons that reveal the contrast. In most subjects there are those among us that can appreciate the finer details and I’ve got a couple areas of my own.
But as for TV, I’ll just have to let the experts laugh at my naivete.
