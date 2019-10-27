Earlier this year, in this column, I spun a little story that included a sentence or two about a random person I know who talks a lot. The gist of what I said was that I have nothing against the things they say, but sometimes I wish that they’d say less and leave me to enjoy the quiet from time to time.
And the funniest thing has happened.
No fewer than half a dozen people have approached me since then to ask if that talkative person might not be them. Seriously.
The first came as an email the same day the column ran.
“Hey, my wife just read your column and she thinks you wrote something about me. Do I talk too much around you?” my friend wrote.
Days later, two guys in my Wednesday golf group pulled me aside with nearly the same question. And as recently as just a couple of weeks ago, I found myself being grilled as to just who was it that I wrote about.
From all corners of my life these requests for the identity have come.
And I think that’s fine.
When this column is written, and I think most writers feel this way too, it’s a conversation with you. In the 600 words they give me to work with, the goal is to say something worthwhile, convey something meaningful, or tell a good story … just to you. And that’s not you as in “you all” — it’s you, as in that one set of eyes that’s reading this sentence right now.
Some columnists take an idea or formulate an opinion and broadcast it. It’s theirs and they own it, and put it out there for all to peruse.
As I read those, I picture a person sitting at a microphone doing a monologue. In the good ones, there’s usually something pretty meaty to chew on.
Hopefully, every two weeks when my column runs here in the Record Eagle, many folks, including “you” will have at least a moment or two where your mind relaxes and something resembling the sound of my voice enters it.
On some level, lost in the moment, you become a listener, if that makes sense.
I remember sitting in church as a kid, listening to our priest sermonize about things. Most of the time I was too occupied with what our family might be doing once this guy stopped talking. But every now and then he’d say something, and I’d actually be listening. For a few minutes I’d be convinced that the priest was talking just to me. A whole room full of parishioners were there, but the message rang so clearly in my head, that it may as well have been just him talking to just me.
On a less pastoral plane, that’s my hope. This morning you’ve settled into your Sunday Record Eagle. Having read the front page, the local news, the sports pages, the comics, here you are reading a column in the Northern Living section.
Just you and me.
Hopefully, I’ll have written something well enough to capture your imagination and engage you in written conversation.
Hopefully, you’ve relaxed into that state where what you think my voice sounds like is inside your head as you read it.
And if you’re still wondering, no, it wasn’t you that I was talking about when I described that friend of mine that I wished would just stop talking long enough for me to enjoy a little quiet. But, if the shoe fits ...
