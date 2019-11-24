Before my dad officially retired, he often waxed about the things he wanted to see upon retirement.
A smart man, but a guy of simple tastes just the same, a couple of his retirement goals were to travel to Arizona and see what was there. Hopefully, he might see a roadrunner and a giant Saguaro cactus.
On almost the same day that he retired, he and my mom towed a fifth wheel trailer behind a new pickup truck from Empire to someplace in Arizona where he found that both roadrunners and that variety of cactus were all over the place.
To hear him reflect upon it, his retirement goal had been met.
To step back a lifetime, my parents weren’t travelers; they were workers. Travel would be the thing they’d do once the work was over with. To their credit, for about 10 years of their retirement they “traveled” from Empire to Arizona and back. Declining health and a new found spite for travel eventually parked them in their home for their remaining years.
I only tell you this because I’ve always been fascinated as to how old Oscar Ford flipped the switch so quickly. One day, he’s a cog in the United States Postal Service, getting a paycheck on a regular basis and the next day he isn’t.
One day, he’s racing with the rats and the next day he’s sitting still eating cheese.
I didn’t get that gene.
Six years ago, we put into motion plans to transition out of a small business that my wife and I had owned for 25 years. About 18 months ago, the succession was, more or less, completed. As my parents did back in 1990, I could easily have put most of my possessions into a pickup truck and headed off in search of roadrunners and cacti.
And yet, I can’t. Having reached a point in life where getting paid isn’t the biggest goal, I’m finding that it is still at least a “thing.”
A bumper sticker along the highway once shouted to me that “volunteering doesn’t pay” and I remember chuckling at the cleverness. Of course, volunteering comes with rewards untied to money, but yeah, it doesn’t … pay.
I could easily fill my retirement days, months and years with zillions of different volunteer gigs but right now, I still have this thirst for compensation.
You know that I get paid to write this every other week prose for the paper, right? And you may recall my public school substitute side hustle. Neither of which would have provided enough income for Rob Ford, the family man, but right now, they scratch my remaining itch for “scratch.”
Later this week, the country will come together for Thanksgiving. Among the many things I continue to give thanks for is the work ethic and volunteer spirit instilled in me by the two people that provided the most for me, often in sacrifice to their own ambitions. My father’s insistence upon work before play, coupled with my mother’s mantle as the consummate volunteer even into her declining health years are planted deep in this man’s soul.
So I pause to thank them both once again.
Someday, probably sooner rather than later, the switch will be flipped and I’ll be more willing to give away all of my services for free. But until then, another bumper sticker seen along the highway comes to mind:
“I thought I wanted a career, turns out I just wanted paychecks.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.